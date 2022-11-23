Hulu Is $1.99 Per Month For a Year On Black Friday 2022 Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hulu's Black Friday deal for 2022 is on, offering a full year of streaming for only $1.99 per month. That's a savings of $72 for the year when compared to the standard price of $7.99 per month on their ad supported tier. For that price you'll get full access to their library of shows and movies, which includes The Handmaid's Tale, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the new Predator movie Prey (which was excellent), and much more.

If you are a new Hulu subscriber or a returning subscriber that hasn't been on Hulu in the past month, you can sign up for the offer right here until 11:59 PM PST on 11/28/22. Disney+ or ESPN+ standalone subscribers are also eligible. If you decide not to proceed after the year is up, you can cancel at any time before the $7.99 auto renewal kicks in.

Hulu added a ton of new shows and movies for November, and details on new December additions should be coming soon. A breakdown of the latest additions can be found below.