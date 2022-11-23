Hulu Is $1.99 Per Month For a Year On Black Friday 2022 Deal

By Sean Fallon

Hulu's Black Friday deal for 2022 is on, offering a full year of streaming for only $1.99 per month. That's a savings of $72 for the year when compared to the standard price of $7.99 per month on their ad supported tier. For that price you'll get full access to their library of shows and movies, which includes The Handmaid's Tale, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the new Predator movie Prey (which was excellent), and much more. 

If you are a new Hulu subscriber or a returning subscriber that hasn't been on Hulu in the past month, you can sign up for the offer right here until 11:59 PM PST on 11/28/22. Disney+ or ESPN+ standalone subscribers are also eligible. If you decide not to proceed after the year is up, you can cancel at any time before the $7.99 auto renewal kicks in. 

Hulu added a ton of new shows and movies for November, and details on new December additions should be coming soon. A breakdown of the latest additions can be found below. 

  • God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022)
  • America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 23
  • Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
  • Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
  • My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6
  • Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED)
  • Punk'd: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
  • True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
  • Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C
  • 12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)
  • 28 Weeks Later (2007)
  • 8 Mile (2002)
  • A Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)
  • Adaptation. (2002)
  • Along Came Polly (2004)
  • Aquamarine (2006)
  • Baby Boy (2001)
  • Battle of the Year (2013)
  • Black Christmas (2006)
  • The Call (2013)
  • Can't Hardly Wait (1998)
  • Carpool (1996)
  • Cast Away
  • Catering Christmas (2022)
  • Christmas on the Farm (2021)
  • City of Angels (1998)
  • Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
  • Deck the Halls (2011)
  • Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
  • Fools Rush In (1997)
  • Goodbye Lover (1999)
  • Guess Who's Coming to Christmas (2013)
  • Hall Pass (2011)
  • Horses of McBride (2012)
  • The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
  • I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
  • I Am Number Four (2011)
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
  • It's Christmas Carol! (2012)
  • The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
  • Julie & Julia (2009)
  • Kollek (1995)
  • The Last Song (2010)
  • Legends Of The Fall (1994)
  • The Magic Crystal (2011)
  • Mama (2013)
  • Mamma Mia! (2008)
  • Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)
  • Meet Joe Black (1998)
  • Mom and Dad (2017)
  • Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010)
  • My Bloody Valentine (2009)
  • My Scientology Movie (2015)
  • Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey?! (2014)
  • Nativity Rocks! (2018)
  • The Net (1995)
  • Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
  • Night Of The Living Dead (1990)
  • Norman (2017)
  • Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
  • Notting Hill (1999)
  • The Nutcracker (1993)
  • Oblivion (2013)
  • Office Space (1999)
  • Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)
  • Open Season 3 (2011)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • The Perfect Storm (2000)
  • Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)
  • Poetic Justice (1993)
  • Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
  • The Raven (2012)
  • Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
  • Santa Who? (2000)
  • Say Anything (1989)
  • Second Best (1994)
  • Secret Window (2004)
  • The Sessions (2012)
  • Shanghai Knights (2003)
  • Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
  • Silent Hill (2006)
  • Snakes On A Plane (2006)
  • Snowglobe (2007)
  • Sommersby (1993)
  • Spanglish (2004)
  • Still Alice (2015)
  • Stir Crazy (1980)
  • The Sweetest Thing (2002)
  • Talk To Her (2002)
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
  • Terminator Salvation (2009)
  • This Means War (2010)
  • The Three Stooges (2011)
  • Tootsie (1982)
  • Ultraviolet (2006)
  • Underworld (2003)
  • Underworld Evolution (2006)
  • Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
  • Underworld Awakening (2012)
  • You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)
