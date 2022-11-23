Hulu Is $1.99 Per Month For a Year On Black Friday 2022 Deal
Hulu's Black Friday deal for 2022 is on, offering a full year of streaming for only $1.99 per month. That's a savings of $72 for the year when compared to the standard price of $7.99 per month on their ad supported tier. For that price you'll get full access to their library of shows and movies, which includes The Handmaid's Tale, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the new Predator movie Prey (which was excellent), and much more.
If you are a new Hulu subscriber or a returning subscriber that hasn't been on Hulu in the past month, you can sign up for the offer right here until 11:59 PM PST on 11/28/22. Disney+ or ESPN+ standalone subscribers are also eligible. If you decide not to proceed after the year is up, you can cancel at any time before the $7.99 auto renewal kicks in.
Hulu added a ton of new shows and movies for November, and details on new December additions should be coming soon. A breakdown of the latest additions can be found below.
- God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022)
- America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 23
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
- Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
- My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6
- Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED)
- Punk'd: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
- True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
- Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C
- 12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)
- 28 Weeks Later (2007)
- 8 Mile (2002)
- A Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)
- Adaptation. (2002)
- Along Came Polly (2004)
- Aquamarine (2006)
- Baby Boy (2001)
- Battle of the Year (2013)
- Black Christmas (2006)
- The Call (2013)
- Can't Hardly Wait (1998)
- Carpool (1996)
- Cast Away
- Catering Christmas (2022)
- Christmas on the Farm (2021)
- City of Angels (1998)
- Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
- Deck the Halls (2011)
- Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
- Fools Rush In (1997)
- Goodbye Lover (1999)
- Guess Who's Coming to Christmas (2013)
- Hall Pass (2011)
- Horses of McBride (2012)
- The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
- I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
- I Am Number Four (2011)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
- It's Christmas Carol! (2012)
- The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Kollek (1995)
- The Last Song (2010)
- Legends Of The Fall (1994)
- The Magic Crystal (2011)
- Mama (2013)
- Mamma Mia! (2008)
- Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)
- Meet Joe Black (1998)
- Mom and Dad (2017)
- Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010)
- My Bloody Valentine (2009)
- My Scientology Movie (2015)
- Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey?! (2014)
- Nativity Rocks! (2018)
- The Net (1995)
- Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
- Night Of The Living Dead (1990)
- Norman (2017)
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
- Notting Hill (1999)
- The Nutcracker (1993)
- Oblivion (2013)
- Office Space (1999)
- Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)
- Open Season 3 (2011)
- The Patriot (2000)
- The Perfect Storm (2000)
- Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)
- Poetic Justice (1993)
- Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
- The Raven (2012)
- Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
- Santa Who? (2000)
- Say Anything (1989)
- Second Best (1994)
- Secret Window (2004)
- The Sessions (2012)
- Shanghai Knights (2003)
- Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
- Silent Hill (2006)
- Snakes On A Plane (2006)
- Snowglobe (2007)
- Sommersby (1993)
- Spanglish (2004)
- Still Alice (2015)
- Stir Crazy (1980)
- The Sweetest Thing (2002)
- Talk To Her (2002)
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
- Terminator Salvation (2009)
- This Means War (2010)
- The Three Stooges (2011)
- Tootsie (1982)
- Ultraviolet (2006)
- Underworld (2003)
- Underworld Evolution (2006)
- Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
- Underworld Awakening (2012)
- You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)