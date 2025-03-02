Jade Cargill’s Shocking WWE Return Sets the Stage for Big Elimination Chamber Win

Play video

WWE kicked off Elimination Chamber with one of the most anticipated battles of the night in the Women’s Chamber match, and it would be Liv Morgan and Naomi getting the match started, with Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Bianca Belair, and Bayley in the pods first. WWE delivered a massive shake-up though when Jade Cargill returned and attacked Naomi, which set the stage for a rollercoaster battle. The final two left standing were Belair and Morgan, and it would be Belair standing tall at the end to win the shot at Rhea Ripley’s Title at WrestleMania 41.

The match didn’t even start before Jade Cargill made her return, and Morgan was terrified. That’s when Jade attacked Naomi, slamming her into the sides of the pod and brutally slamming the cage door on her as Bianca lost her mind in the pod. This would seem to indicate that Jade believes Naomi was the one who attacked her, and Naomi would be taken out on a stretcher after Cargill walked away from the cage.

Belair was in next and was understandably out of it and trying to process everything that happened during her battle with Morgan. Perez was in next, and she wasted no time, attacking both Belair and Morgan. Next into the match was Bayley, and she ended up slamming Perez into the pod walls from the inside after Perez tried to ambush her.

Bayley and Belair went one-on-one for a bit, though they kept things respectful as Bayley avoided using Belair’s braid as part of her attack. It was finally time for Bliss to enter the match, and she tore down Perez and Morgan before a near fall from Bayley. Then Bliss knocked Bayley into next week and went for a pin, but Bayley kicked out.

Perez went for a submission on Bayley but she was able to get to the chains to hurt Perez’s hands to buy some space. Perez then ate knees to the nose after a moonsault attempt, and that’s when Morgan rushed in and pinned Bayley to eliminate her. Then Belair whipped Morgan with her braid and knocked her off the pod, and that led to the next big elimination, where Bliss eliminated Perez.

Then in a quick sequence Bliss almost had Morgan and Belair but it was Morgan who would get the pin on Bliss, leaving only Morgan and Belair. Morgan slammed Belair into the walls multiple times, but Belair hit a big spear and almost got the cover. Belair slammed Morgan into the pod several times and then Morgan hit the codebreaker. Belair got Morgan up for the KOD and hit it, becoming the sole survivor and winning the Chamber match.

Now Belair will face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, and Ripley came out to stand face to face with her as Iyo Sky also greeted them, given they have a Championship match on next week’s Monday Night Raw.

What did you think of Jade's return and Belair winning the match?