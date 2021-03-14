JJ Abrams Guest Starring on Tonight's Simpsons

✖

J.J. Abrams is coming to Springfield. Sunday night's episode of The Simpsons, "Do PizzaBots Dream of Electric Guitars?, will see the filmmaker voice himself and seemingly face off with Homer Simpson. The official description of the episode explains that "Homer tries to reunite a mechanical band from his youth, but Abrams gets ahold of them first."

Abrams is just the latest in a long, long line of celebrity guests appearing on the animated show as themselves over the course of The Simpsons' seasons. This also isn't the first time Abrams has played an animated version of himself. Abrams also appeared on Family Guy back in 2012.

As for The Simpsons, there will be plenty of celebrity guests in the future. Earlier this month it was announced that The Simpsons has been renewed for two more seasons. The order will take The Simpsons through 2023 with 34 total seasons and 757 total episodes.

“Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time," Simpsons creator and executive producer Matt Groening said in a statement.

“Original, brilliant, outrageously funny, prophetic…there aren’t enough positive adjectives to describe this genius comedy which continues to entertain viewers of all ages,” commented Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Jim Brooks, Matt Groening, and Al Jean lead a team of all-stars who hold such a high bar for themselves and leap over it with each spectacular episode. On behalf of everyone at our studio and the millions of fans of The Simpsons around the world, I want to thank our wonderful partners at FOX for making this a truly great day.”

“It’s a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for The Simpsons. We keep hoping that, eventually, they’ll get it right,” added Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment. “Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al, and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate The Tracey Ullman Show. As they say, ‘practice makes perfect.’”

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8/7 CT on FOX.