Krapopolis Announces Star-Studded Guest Star Lineup for Season 1

Dan Harmon's Krapopolis has been in production for quite a long time, but the wait to see the highly anticipated animated comedy is almost over. The series is set to debut on Fox later this month, giving audiences a satirical look at ancient mythical Greece. This week, with the premiere on the horizon, Krapopolis revealed its massive lineup of guest stars for Season 1.

Ben Stiller is the lead name on the guest star call sheet, as his role has already been revealed and is accompanied by a new clip. Stiller is playing Prometheus, and you can check out a first look at him on the show below.

Stiller is just one of the many names on the impressive Krapopolis guest star list for Season 1. Other guest stars include Susan Sarandon, Joel McHale, Dave Franco, Yvette Nicole Brown, Will Forte, Jane Lynch, Daveed Diggs, Steve Buscemi, Stephanie Beatriz, David Cross, Keith David, Chris Hardwick, Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash, Rob Riggle, Tim Robinson, Michael Urie, Alanna Ubach, and Amber Stevens West.

Krapopolis Cast

The main Krapopolis cast is pretty stacked in its own right. The series stars Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell. The series follows a "flawed family" of humans, gods, and monsters in ancient Greece.

Ayoade plays Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess, while Waddingham plays his mother, Deliria. Berry plays Tyrannis' father, a minotaur/manticore hybrid names Shlub. Murphy and Trussell play Stupendous and Hippocampus, Tyrannis' half-siblings.

Krapopolis Already Renewed for Multiple Seasons

Michael Thorn, the president of scripted programming on FOX, announced earlier this year that Krapopolis had officially been renewed through its third season, despite the fact that a single episode of the series has yet to air. That's how confident FOX seems to be in Harmon's latest series.

"The 2023-24 season is the perfect launching pad for this highly-anticipated and very funny animated comedy, complete with multiple seasons of epic laughs for fans," Thorn said. "The more we see from production, the more excited we are about their creativity, story arcs, flawless execution, brilliant voice cast and ability to pump out episode after episode of astonishing events and outrageous, unexpected hilarity."

Are you looking forward to checking out Krapopolis when the series finally makes its debut on Fox September 24th? Let us know in the comments!