LEGO Ideas 1265-Piece Winnie The Pooh Set Goes on Sale Tonight

Another big set is on the way from the LEGO Ideas crowdsourcing platform, and Disney fans are going to be delighted. Designed by Ben Alder for LEGO Ideas, the 21326 Winnie the Pooh set includes 1265 pieces that come together to depict Pooh Bear's house in the Hundred Acre Wood. Naturally, it's under a big oak tree that provides a ready source of honey. If you want to add it to your LEGO collection, your first chance is happening tonight, March 17th - 18th. Here's what you need to know...

The Winnie the Pooh LEGO Ideas set will be available to order/pre-order here at LEGO.com for $99.99 starting on March 18th for VIP members. The set should go live at 9pm PST (3/17) / 12am EST (3/18). Keep in mind that becoming a LEGO VIP member is free, so there's no need to wait for the general release on April 1st.

When you order make sure to check out LEGO's offers and promotions section to see if there are any freebies or bonuses to take advantage of with your purchase. You can check out more of LEGO's Ideas sets here, and Disney sets here.

Now, let's talk about the features. Given the size of this Winnie the Pooh LEGO set, it's aimed directly at adult Disney fans. Features include the ability to open the set up for access to the interior, and accessories like a buildable armchair, Pooh-coo clock, a Pooh Bear storybook, honey pots, Poohsticks, and more. Outside you'll find a buildable fire and a tree that's buzzing with beehives (Pooh Bear’s buildable red balloon provides easy access to the "hunny").

On the minifigure side, the set includes Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Rabbit, along with an Eeyore LEGO figure. Additional images of the set are available in the gallery below.

