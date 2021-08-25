Netflix Announces TUDUM Global Fan Event Offering Reveals on 70 Series, Movies, and Specials

✖

If you ever wondered how to phonetically spell out Netflix's signature sound that can be heard before every original movie and show worry no longer. The streamer has announced TUDUM, an all new global fan event that begins exactly one month from now on Saturday, September 25th. Kicking off at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 4pm GMT, TUDUM will be available on all of Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide as well as on Twitter and Twitch with all-new details, exclusives, and first-looks from over 70 series, films and specials that are in the works for Netflix including Stranger Things, The Witcher, and more.

Netflix has offered a teaser video for TUDUM as well featuring the countless creatives that appear in all of their content, many of whom will give you any number of different ways to pronounce the name of the event. Among those that are appear are Chris Hemsworth from Extraction, Henry Cavill from The Witcher, Dwayne Johnson from Red Notice, Charlize Theron from The Old Guard, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin from Stranger Things, and many more. Check out the video for the event below and Visit TUDUM.com for more details as well. The full list of titles that will be featured during the event includes:

Aggretsuko: Season 4 / アグレッシブ烈子

A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる

A Través De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound / 지옥

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa De Papel

The Old Guard

Oscuro Deseo

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name / 마이 네임

The New World / 신세계로부터

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーン

Eternal: 前編・後編"

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス

Ultraman: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

Netflix also confirmed that they're really doubling down on the international programming for some markets with TUDUM as "pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series, films, and anime" will debut in the hour ahead of the event officially starting. These will stream exclusively on specific channels.

The streamer also confirmed that fans will be able to co-stream and react to the TUDUM event in real time either on Facebook, Twitch or YouTube. You can sign up to co-stream on TUDUM.com.