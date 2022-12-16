A surprising Netflix series will not be seeing a Season 2. Viewers were confused and interested when the streamer announced a Blockbuster series on the platform. That excited only grew when Randall Park and Vanessa Ramos boarded the project. Unfortunately, Variety reports that there will only be one season of the hijinks at the last Blockbuster on Earth. 10 episodes exist and it's only been about a month since the premiere. Fans are usually down for a one-camera show. But, maybe there was just too much out there to watch at the time. Unfortunately for Blockbuster, it didn't crack the Netflix Top 10 when it debuted. But, Rotten Tomatoes likely played a role as well. 23% on the Tomatometer from critics is hard to shake. Comicbook.com talked to the stars about what they loved about movie rental places. Their answers were pretty amazing.

Melissa Fumero began, "I miss the thrill of your goal going for a specific movie. It's usually a new release and they're out of it and asking them to check the box, the return box, and they have it....(Also) That walk through the store as the thing you came for not being there and getting yourself through it. That translates to into adulthood."

Park said, "I would say just the joy of walking up and down those aisles, picking up a box, reading the back, just looking at the little photos and and trying to get a sense of what this movie was just based on the little information you had. Then making the decision whether or not to take that gamble and to, you know, just the thrill of of all of that."

What Was Blockbuster About?

Here's how Netflix described the series: "Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) is an analog dreamer in a 5G world. He's spent his entire adult life dedicated to his first love, movies – a passion that's kept him at his first and only job, managing his hometown Blockbuster Video."

"Then Timmy is alarmed to learn that his store is officially the last Blockbuster in America. He now has no choice but to take action to stay open and keep his friends employed. Timmy and his staff quickly come to realize that being home to the last Blockbuster might actually be exactly what their community needs to rekindle the human connections they lost to the digital age. It also unexpectedly reunites him with his long-time crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero), who's recently come back to work for him. Will this battle to preserve the past be the push Timmy needs to step into the present? His employees can only hope so."

