Another HBO Series Coming to Netflix Very Soon
Six Feet Under hits Netflix next month.
A recent streaming partnership has seen premium cabler HBO send a few already concluded TV shows to Netflix. While all of HBO's library continues to be available on Max (formerly HBO Max), a handful of HBO shows have also made their way to Netflix, bringing those titles to a substantially bigger audience. Those shows have been slowly added to Netflix's lineup over the past couple of months, and another is set to make its Netflix debut in November.
HBO and Netflix's recent partnership kicked off with every episode of Insecure being added to the streaming service. Issa Rae's hit series was followed by the addition of Dwayne Johnson's Ballers, as well as acclaimed limited series Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Six Feet Under, the 2001 series about a family running a funeral home, will be the next to make the journey to Netflix.
On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup in the month of November. All five seasons of Six Feet Under were on the list, scheduled to be added to the service on November 1st.
Six Feet Under was previously announced as one of the HBO titles that would eventually hit Netflix, but a date wasn't announced until Wednesday. It's unclear if the success of these shows on Netflix will open the door for other titles to make the move in the future.
Coming Soon to Netflix
Six Feet Under is just one of many titles set to hit Netflix on November 1st, perhaps the biggest day for new additions next month. Other November 1st arrivals include Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and The Social Network. You can check out the full lineup of November 1st Netflix additions below.
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea's Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM