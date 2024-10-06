Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (October 7th)

A new week is upon us, and new weeks almost always mean new opportunities for streaming services like Netflix to roll out new movie and TV options for users. Thankfully, that is once again the case this week, as Netflix has a very full week of additions prepared for the next few days. Starting on Monday, October 7th, Netflix has five straight days of new arrivals, complete with a couple of major titles that subscribers have been looking forward to. Tuesday will mark the streaming debut of Sony's hit sequel Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The fourth film in the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence action comedy franchise was a solid earner at the box office earlier this year and received great responses from audiences. It won't be too surprising if the new Bad Boys skyrockets to the top of Netflix's movie charts immediately after it arrives. TV fans have a couple of big Netflix original titles to look forward to this week, starting with new episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7 on Wednesday. One day later will see the return of Outer Banks, as the first half of Season 4 is added to Netflix. You can check out the full list of this week's Netflix additions below!

Monday, October 7th The Menendez Brothers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation.

Tuesday, October 8th (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Ali Wong: Single Lady -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

After a whirlwind couple of years, Ali Wong returns to the stage to dish on the highs, lows and surprises of dating post-divorce. Bad Boys: Ride or Die Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Chef David Chang says, "99% of all cooking on television and social media is a lie," and he's ready to show the world how it's really done and he's doing it all live! Join David as he personally cooks for his celebrity friends in his kitchen in downtown Los Angeles. It's a VIP experience where the meal, the mishaps, and the conversation all unfold in real time. No food swap-outs, no food stylists, just real how-to culinary secrets and recipes from a world-renowned chef who's cooking live!

Wednesday, October 9th Deceitful Love (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

After turning 60, a wealthy woman suddenly falls in love with an attractive and much younger man, but her family raises doubts about his intentions. Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments. Starting 5 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

This captivating sports series follows Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum throughout the 2023-24 NBA season. The Secret of the River (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a young boy arrives in a small Mexican village, an unlikely friendship blossoms with a local kid – and a dark secret seals their bond forever.

Thursday, October 10th (Photo: Netflix) Girl Haunts Boy The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

In a retrospective mockumentary, a current-day Erşan Kuneri reflects back on his life and body of work as a prolific pioneer of erotic cinema. Love Is Blind, Habibi (AE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Celebrity couple Elham Ali and Khaled Saqr host this social experiment, where Arab singles connect and commit to marriage – before meeting face-to-face. Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Pogues return home with the gold and start living their best life, but it's not long before they're back to doing what they do best, hunting for treasure, with higher stakes and more to lose. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft -- NETFLIX SERIES

Thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world, fearless adventurer Lara Croft confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.