New The Bear Season 3 Clip Lands Online

During Disney's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the company released a first look at Hulu's upcoming, third season of The Bear, the acclaimed series from Christopher Storer. The series is set to return to the screen in June. The series centers on a celebrated young chef from the world of fine dining, who returns home to Chicago to run a food truck. The series, which airs on FX on Hulu, is one of the best-reviewed shows of the last few years, with both Storer and a number of the show's actors getting high profile gigs in between seasons.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, back when the series was renewed. "We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear."

The first clip from 'THE BEAR' Season 3 has been released.



The season will be released this June on FX and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/cKgaVCGKhf — Feature First 📽️ (@Feature_First) April 3, 2024

Here's how Hulu described the first two seasons of the show:

"The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family."

"The second season centered on Carmy (White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they tried to upgrade the sandwich joint and elevate it to something more akin to what Carmy is used to. The cast also includes Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson. Chris Storer created The Bear and serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Super Frog's Hiro Murai, Josh Senior, and Matheson. Tyson Bidner produces the series, which is produced under the auspices of FX Productions."