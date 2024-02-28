Rick and Morty Bosses Confirm "Plans and Grand Designs" for Evil Morty in Future Seasons

Rick and Morty isn't done with Evil Morty yet – as series showrunners Dan Harmon and Scott Marder are now confirming in no uncertain terms.

Harmon and Marder are doing a deep-dive into Rick and Morty Season 7 (which finished its run in December and is streaming on Max), and painting a teaser-style roadmap into Season 8. During that talk with Variety, Marder states that when it comes to Evil Morty, "We can expect to see him in the future. We certainly have plans and grand designs with him, for sure."

That quote comes in the larger context of Harmon and Marder discussing the balance of the show, going forward. Harmon has maintained that he's still very much an anti-canonized, serialized, kind of storyteller, while Marder assured fans that Rick and Morty's advancement of core storylines in recent seasons won't be changing:

"[Season] Eight will have a lot of similar flow and vibes to six and seven, which is like a cool balance of silly and one-up canonical stuff," Marder said. "That's the stuff I want as a fan. And that's the stuff that Harmon and I work on all jammed together. I'm really proud of these last couple of seasons; they're sort of the perfect blend of what I look for as a fan."

SPOILERS: Rick and Morty seemingly made the evil version of Morty its primary villain, as far back as Season 1. He came into the show under the mask of being an Evil Rick's assistant, before a cliffhanger ending revealed it was Evil Morty who was the real wolf, hiding in sheep's clothing. In Season 3, fans got the surprise twist of an entire episode dedicated to Evil Morty, as he rose to power through a coup at the Citadel of Ricks. As "President Morty," Evil Morty lured Rick-137 and his Morty into a trap during the Season 5 finale, using the knowledge in Rick's head to complete a portal gun that helped him achieve his master plan: escaping the Finite Curve of reality that Rick sectioned off, where he is always the smartest man in the universe.

In Rick and Morty Season 7, we got another big shock twist: Evil Morty returned from his new home outside the reality curve and allied with Rick-137 and Morty to take out Rick Prime, the true canonical nemesis of the series. We got the full origin story of Evil Morty, and the episode ended with Evil Morty furthering his agenda: namely stealing Rick Prime's "Omega Device," which can erase a person from every reality.

With all that on the table going into Rick and Morty Season 8, fans should be prepared for Evil Morty's next move to be his biggest and best move yet – and it can only mean bad things for Rick and Morty.

Rick and Morty is streaming Season 1-7 on Max.