Saturday Night Live: Baby Yoda Threatens to Kill Baby Groot

Baby Yoda has returned to Saturday Night Live, and he still hates Baby Groot — maybe more now than ever before. After the Mandalorian first debuted on Disney+ last year, Kyle Mooney brought the character to SNL's Weekend Update, and that's where he popped up again this weekend. Speaking with Weekend Update co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, the sketch show's version of the beloved Star Wars character is a foul-mouthed cannabis proprietor, where he went through the marijuana-based products he's trying to sell.

Much like the same sketch last year, Baby Yoda's cameo then ends with him threatening the very life of Baby Groot as Disney's battle for the cutest character continues on.

Baby Yoda and his line of CBD products #SNL #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/67YGeSmNiO — Silver Shamrock Kat (@katsterevin) November 1, 2020

Arguably the most-guarded secret in the history of the Star Wars franchise, Disney risked billions in initial consumer product revenue by shielding the existence of Baby Yoda until the show's first episode reached the airwaves. According to The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, the team was inspired by George Lucas to keep the character a secret so fans knew nothing about him leading into the show.

"I love watching this medium — it's chaptered. So it's like a good book where each week you're getting to read another chapter of it. I think that the interplay between unfolding story points and twists and turns are important," Favreau said during the season two premiere of The Mandalorian. "George drew from the cliffhanger. That's what he grew up with. A cliffhanger doesn't always have to be an action cliffhanger. It could be a character cliffhanger, an emotional cliffhanger, and that's what creates that compelling relationship that I, as an audience member, appreciate the most."

He added, "Because the fans are very engaged and they're curious, and because of the internet and social media, everybody's talking to one another. And so there's this really interesting relationship where you really want to know what you're getting for Christmas, but you don't really want to know."

