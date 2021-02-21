Saturday Night Live: Britney Spears Lectures Gina Carano Over Mandalorian Firing

✖

Saturday Night Live decided to have Britney Spears lecture Gina Carano over her firing from The Mandalorian. Framing Britney Spears took over the zeitgeist in the last few weeks, so it was only a matter of time before the NBC comedy decided to take a swing at the entire situation. There hasn’t been much talk of the Cara Dune actress either since her departure from the Disney+ program a couple of weeks ago. Spears wouldn’t just go on to lecture the Star Wars personality, she also had senator Ted Cruz on and New York’s Andrew Cuomo for their various follies the week. All varying levels of controversy, but all the same through-line of the 24hr news cycle. For this season, it has to count among one of the more interesting cold opens. Social media is awash with reactions right now as anything involving that Star Wars situation continues to attract attention.

Lucasfilm put out a statement of their own as soon as the change was announced. “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," Lucasfilm shared in a statement. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

After Lucasfilm letting her go, the actress issued a statement to Deadline in response. "The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered," Carano wrote. "I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

