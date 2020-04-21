Viral Nickelodeon Meme Lets You Watch the Entire SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants? And lets you watch his movies free in a meme? Uh, that would also be SpongeBob Squarepants. The undersea celebrity may be preparing for another flick these days, but his original theatrical outing remains a classic with fans. And thanks to one meme, someone has found a way to screen the entire SpongeBob SquarePants movie via a meme.

And no, we did not have a typo just then. We meant to write meme. Some mad lad (or lass) embedded the entire movie in a meme, and we aren't sure whether to be impressed or horrified by the power play.

As you can see below, the meme went viral on Twitter after the user dope_duuude shared a screenshot of the legend. The meme popped up on Discord thanks to the user medic tf2 real, and it really does play the entire SpongeBob SquarePants movie.

I OPEN DISCORD AND SOMEONE POSTED THE WNTIRE SPONEGBOB MOVIE IN MEME FORMAT IM GOING TO CRY pic.twitter.com/986U9MnE0t — i am from the sky (@dope_duuude) April 20, 2020

Seriously, it does. You can check out the meme here, but you should be warned. The video quality is so grainy you can barely see anything, but that is not why fans are sharing it like they are.

Thanks to Discord, fans have been able to manipulate the URL for this meme to pass on secret codes. So if you are wanting to pass along a sneaky message to a friend with SpongeBob Squarepants by your side, it is more than possible thanks to this meme. And if this cartoon classic whets your appetite, you can continue binging SpongeBob on Nickelodeon or through sites like YouTube.

Currently, the thirteenth season of the cartoon is in production with work moving along at normal pace despite the ongoing pandemic. The showrunner for SpongeBob SquarePants recently assured fans that the staff were all working from home with Vincent Walker sharing, "To those who were worried, SpongeBob is doing fine. Production continues, we are All working from home during the lock down. Nickelodeon’s leaders have been great at logistics and support during this crazy time. Stay Safe Stay Home.:

