Super7 Debuts G.I. Joe Figures In Their Ultimates Line
Super7 recently teased that they were about to deliver G.I. Joe figures, and one of the big questions is whether or not they would be in their premium 7-inch scale Ultimates line or in their 3.75-inch ReAction lineup. If you were hoping for Ultimates, we have good news.
Yes, Super7 G.I. Joe Ultimates figures are now a reality, and they're a real dream come true for fans and collectors. The collection includes Snake Eyes with Timber (Sunbow version from the original A Real American Hero cartoon series), Duke, Cobra Commander, and a Cobra B.A.T. trooper.
Like all of the figures in Super7's Ultimates line, the G.I. Joe figures include numerous interchangeable hands, heads, weapons, and other accessories - a full breakdown is available below. Each figure is priced at $54.99 with a release date set for...this month? That might be an error - July 2022 is more likely. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Note that the G.I. Joe Classified Snake Eyes and Timber 2-pack from Hasbro is also available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth with the next shipment set for October. UPDATE: Super7 made G.I. Joe ReAction figures after all! Pre-orders coming soon, stay tuned.
Snake Eyes and Timber Accessories:
- 8 interchangeable hands
- 2x Fist hands
- 2x Rifle grip hands
- 2x Pistol grip hands
- 2x Trigger finger hands
- Laser rifle
- Pistol
- Radioactive canister
- Walkie talkie
- Jet pack
- Articulated Timber figure
Cobra Battle Android Troopers (B.A.T.) Accessories:
- 2 interchangeable heads
- Regular head
- Battle-damaged head with clear sparks
- 6 interchangeable hands
- 2x Fist hands
- 2x Rifle grip hands
- 2x Pistol grip hands
- Removable clear chest cover
- Claw arm attachments
- Gun arm attachments
- Torch arm attachments
- Backpack
- Rifle
- Pistol (fits in holster)
- Grenades (attaches to chest)
- Battle-damaged lower arm
- Battle-damaged neck with clear sparks
- Clear electrical damage spark (attaches to chest)
Sergeant Conrad S. Hauser (Duke) Accessories:
- 3 interchangeable heads
- Regular head
- Yelling head
- Headset head
- 8 interchangeable hands
- 2x Rifle handle grip hands
- 2x Fist hands
- 2x Rifle grip hands
- 1x Pointing left hand
- 1x Saluting right hand
- Watch
- Walkie talkie
- Laser Rifle
- Helmet (vintage toy inspired)
- M-16 Rifle (vintage toy inspired)
- Backpack (vintage toy inspired)
- Binoculars (vintage toy inspired)
Cobra Commander Accessories:
- 2 interchangeable heads
- 1x toy accurate head
- 1x animation accurate head
- 10 interchangeable hands
- 2x Fist hands
- 2x Rifle/Binocular Grip hands
- 2x Pistol Grip hands
- 1x Open hand
- 1x Pointing hand
- 1x Clenched Right Scepter hand
- 1x Snake/Globe hand
- Soft goods red cape
- Rifle
- Commander pistol
- Alternate pistol
- Snake scepter
- Remote detonator
- Cobra binoculars
- High freq gun
- Synthoid neutralizer
