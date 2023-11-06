Super7 G.I. Joe Ultimates Figures Are 48% Off
Wave 1 of Super7's G.I. Joe Ultimates figures get a mega deal at Entertainment Earth
Super7 launched their G.I. Joe Ultimates lineup in 2021, delivering the kinds of figures that we could only dream about as kids. The first wave included Snake Eyes with Timber (Sunbow version from the original A Real American Hero cartoon series), Duke, Cobra Commander, and a Cobra B.A.T. trooper. If you haven't picked them up yet, now would be a golden opportunity. At the time of writing, the entire wave is 48% off here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+ using the code FALLFREE79 at checkout). That brings the price down to $28.70 per figure, all of which are in stock and shipping now. Inside that link you'll also find deals on additional figures in the G.I. Joe Ultimates and ReAction lineups.
Like all of the figures in Super7's Ultimates line, the G.I. Joe figures include numerous interchangeable hands, heads, weapons, and other accessories – a full breakdown is available below.
Snake Eyes and Timber Accessories:
- 8 interchangeable hands
- 2x Fist hands
- 2x Rifle grip hands
- 2x Pistol grip hands
- 2x Trigger finger hands
- Laser rifle
- Pistol
- Radioactive canister
- Walkie talkie
- Jet pack
- Articulated Timber figure
Cobra Battle Android Troopers (B.A.T.) Accessories:
- 2 interchangeable heads
- Regular head
- Battle-damaged head with clear sparks
- 6 interchangeable hands
- 2x Fist hands
- 2x Rifle grip hands
- 2x Pistol grip hands
- Removable clear chest cover
- Claw arm attachments
- Gun arm attachments
- Torch arm attachments
- Backpack
- Rifle
- Pistol (fits in holster)
- Grenades (attaches to chest)
- Battle-damaged lower arm
- Battle-damaged neck with clear sparks
- Clear electrical damage spark (attaches to chest)
Sergeant Conrad S. Hauser (Duke) Accessories:
- 3 interchangeable heads
- Regular head
- Yelling head
- Headset head
- 8 interchangeable hands
- 2x Rifle handle grip hands
- 2x Fist hands
- 2x Rifle grip hands
- 1x Pointing left hand
- 1x Saluting right hand
- Watch
- Walkie talkie
- Laser Rifle
- Helmet (vintage toy inspired)
- M-16 Rifle (vintage toy inspired)
- Backpack (vintage toy inspired)
- Binoculars (vintage toy inspired)
Cobra Commander Accessories:
- 2 interchangeable heads
- 1x toy accurate head
- 1x animation accurate head
- 10 interchangeable hands
- 2x Fist hands
- 2x Rifle/Binocular Grip hands
- 2x Pistol Grip hands
- 1x Open hand
- 1x Pointing hand
- 1x Clenched Right Scepter hand
- 1x Snake/Globe hand
- Soft goods red cape
- Rifle
- Commander pistol
- Alternate pistol
- Snake scepter
- Remote detonator
- Cobra binoculars
- High freq gun
- Synthoid neutralizer