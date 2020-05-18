Supergirl: Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor Are a Trending Ship After Season 5 Finale

Sunday night's Supergirl season finale may not have been the one the Arrowverse series had originally planned thanks to COVID-19, but it's one that shook things up for Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and her allies in ways that will have long-reaching impact when the show returns in 2021. The conflict with Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and Leviathan that was a driving force in the second half of the season landed with a spectacular cliffhanger, Brainy's (Jesse Rath) fate was left uncertain, and Alex (Chyler Leigh) finally got her own super suit, but it was the relationship between Kara and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) has fans buzzing on social media -- so much so that the pair are a trending "ship" on Twitter thanks to Sunday's "Immortal Kombat".

The relationship between Kara and Lena has long been a fan-favorite one. While the two are presented as just friends on The CW series, almost immediately upon Lena's arrival in Season 2 some fans wanted to see Kara and Lena become more than friends and enter into a romantic relationship, giving rise to the "SuperCorps" fandom. While that hasn't happened over the course of the series to date, the deep friendship between Kara and Lena has been a major component of the series as has the fact that Kara kept Lena in the dark about her "super" identity. All that changed at the end of Season 4, however, when Lex told Lena about Kara's duplicity, something that led to a brutal falling out between the friends in Season 5.

Sunday night, however, after being at odds all season -- to the point that Kara even began to treat Lena as a villain -- the friends came back together and began to mend their relationship. The episode saw Lena go to great lengths to protect Kara and while things have certainly not gone back to the way they were, the women appear to be heading into Season 6 on much better footing.

It's a development that has excited shippers, leading to the relationship becoming a trending topic on Twitter. Even hours after the episode's airing, fans have been taking to social media to share their favorite moments from the episode and break down their excitement at seeing Kara and Lena back together again. However, even with all the excitement the ship isn't trending for unanimous praise. There are those who have real issues with how the episode left Kara and Lena, specifically those mad that Supergirl hasn't made Kara and Lena queer canon while others have issue with what they perceive as Lena's character being verbally and emotionally abused by the important people in her life in Season 5 -- including both Lex and Kara.

Whatever side you're on, one thing's for certain: Lena and Kara are one of the biggest "ships" out there and you can check out a sampling of what people are saying below. Read on and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Supergirl will return with new episodes sometime in 2021.