Superman and Batman The Complete Animated Series Blu-rays Get Massive Prime Day Deals

Batman and Superman Complete Animated Series Blu-ray sets have been hugely successful for Warner Bros., which explains whey they are currently among Amazon's top-selling Blu-rays in the mist of their second Prime Day event of 2023. The fact that they are currently sitting at all-time low prices of $24.99 and $19.99 respectively certainly helps. if they sell out, note that Walmart is price matching the deals.

The Superman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray is a 6-disc set that includes all 54 episodes along with new special features and commentary that adds up to nearly 21 hours of entertainment. The Batman: The Complete Animated Series set includes 109 episodes of The Animated Series and The New Batman adventures in a 12-disc, 35-hour set. The collection also includes 25 featurettes and the animated films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero.

You can order the Superman: The Complete Animated Series Collector's Edition Blu-ray set here on Amazon or here at Walmart for $19.99 (71% off) while it lasts. You can order the Batman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray set here on Amazon for here at Walmart or $24.99 (69% off). The Batman Beyond set is also available on Amazon for $33.97 (51% off). A breakdown of the special features on the Superman set can be found below.

NEW: Superman: Timeless Icon – An all-new bonus feature, produced specifically for the remastered Blu-ray release of Superman: The Animated Series, reveals the complicated journey of the show and those who created the new mythology for The Man of Steel, as told by producers Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, director Dan Riba, writer Bob Goodman, casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano, and Tim Daly & Clancy Brown, the heralded voices of Superman and Lex Luthor, respectively.

A Little Piece of Trivia (Featurette) – So you think you know your Superman trivia? Wait until you hear about the series' connection to Telly Savalas! A brain teaser to entertain every Superman: The Animated Series fan!

Superman: Learning to Fly (Featurette) – Get into the minds of the creative team behind Superman: The Animated Series as they detail the birth of this animated version of Superman and his incredible worlds. Featured speakers include producers Paul Dini, Bruce Timm and Alan Burnett, art director/producer Glen Murakami and directors Dan Riba and James Tucker.

Building the Mythology: Superman's Supporting Cast (Featurette) – The characters around Superman get the spotlight in this in-depth look at everyone from Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen and Perry White to Maggie Sawyer, Lana Lang, and Ma & Pa Kent. Producers Paul Dini, Bruce Timm and Alan Burnett, art director/producer Glen Murakami and directors Dan Riba and James Tucker give viewers the inside scoop.

Menaces of Metropolis: Behind the Villains of Superman (Featurette) – Your hero is only as good as the villains around him, and Superman: The Animated Series has a rogues' gallery of top-grade baddies, including traditional opponents Lex Luthor, Brainiac, Bizarro, Metallo, Mr. Mxyzptlk, Toyman and Parasite, as well as new villains created for the series – like Live Wire and Luminus. Producers Bruce Timm, Alan Burnett and Paul Dini, directors James Tucker and Dan Riba and casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano give us a tour of the villains.

The Despot Darkseid: A Villain Worthy of Superman (Featurette) – Darkseid takes center stage in this examination of one of The Man of Steel's most vicious adversaries, plus other Fourth World characters that appear in Superman: The Animated Series. The featurette includes producers Paul Dini, Bruce Timm and Alan Burnett, art director/producer Glen Murakami, writers Rich Fogel and Stan Berkowitz, director James Tucker and Charles Hatfield (Department of English, Cal State Northridge).

Audio Commentaries

Stolen Memories – producers Bruce Timm, Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, director Curt Geda and art director/producer Glen Murakami.

The Last Son of Krypton – Part 1 – producers Bruce Timm, Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, director Dan Riba and art director/producer Glen Murakami.

The Main Man – Part 2 – producers Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, director Dan Riba and art director/producer Glen Murakami.

Video Commentary