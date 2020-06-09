Supernatural Season 15 Comes to Netflix -- With a Catch

✖

Supernatural's fifteenth and final season is now available to stream on Netflix. Kind of. The season, like most TV series this year, did not get to wrap up as planned, since production was halted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The difference between Supernatural and most other shows? The long-running CW drama was in its final season, meaning that when they return to production to finish up the dangling plot threads from their current stories, it won't be tacked on to the beginning of next season. Instead, the remaining seven episodes of Supernatural's 20-episode final season order will be released in the fall, while other CW series won't begin airing new episodes until January.

That means the 13 episodes of Supernatural's final season that have already aired are now available on Netflix, but the "complete final season" won't be there until probably December or January, when the final episodes have aired and then the customery, brief waiting period happens. The CW's shows usually make their way to Netflix somewhere between two and six weeks after they finish airing on the network.

Some new shows, like Katy Keene and Batwoman, never went to Netflix at all, instead being shuffled off to WarnerMedia's HBO Max app. It's possible that Supernatural, a staple of Warner Bros. Television over the last decade and a half, will get that treatment as well when its current Netflix deal expires.

The plan is for Supernatural to finish production on the remaining two episodes of its final season as soon as it is safe to do so, a move that will allow series star Jared Padalecki to move on to work on his new series fo the network, Walker, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger that is set to debut on The CW on Thursday nights in January.

“The plan is, we already have five episodes in the can for Supernatural," The CW president Mark Pedowitz said. "So Jared and Jensen will go as soon as they’re able to to finish up the last two episodes and then he will go off to work on Walker.”

Back in March, production on the beloved series shut down along with the rest of the network's in-production series due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, series executive producer Andrew Dabb confirmed that the March 23rd episode would be the series' last for a while.

In a post to Twitter announcing the shutdown, Dabb explained that the series had filmed through episode 18, but that visual and sound effects also had to stop which is why the season's 13th episode, "Destiny's Child" would temporarily be the last to air.

"We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak," Dabb wrote. "So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way -- to help us all get through this."

You can check out The CW's schedule update here.

