5 Key Things to Remember About The Bear Before Season 4 Drops

FX’s The Bear plunges audiences into the high-stress world of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a brilliant young chef grappling with his brother’s suicide and the Herculean task of transforming a beloved but rundown Chicago sandwich shop into a fine-dining establishment. The series quickly garnered acclaim for its intense portrayal of kitchen life, complex characters, and unflinching look at grief and ambition. Season 3 of The Bear saw the titular restaurant officially open its doors, immediately throwing Carmy and his dedicated team into the fire of daily service, new operational challenges, and escalating personal crises. Built upon the foundations of its predecessors, Season 3 also deepened the show’s exploration of each character’s struggles and aspirations while maintaining the signature pressure-cooker atmosphere.

At the end of Season 3, several critical plotlines reached pivotal moments, leaving significant unresolved tensions and questions that will undoubtedly fuel the narrative of the upcoming fourth season of The Bear. Understanding these key developments is essential for appreciating the stakes as Carmy and his crew continue their fight for culinary excellence and personal peace.

1) The Ambiguous Tribune Review

The shadow of a formal critique from the influential Chicago Tribune loomed large over The Bear throughout its tumultuous opening weeks in Season 3. The staff anxiously awaited the review, knowing its power to make or break their fledgling fine-dining venture. In the season’s final moments, Carmy received a notification that the review was live. While viewers were not shown the full article, glimpses of words like “excellent” and “innovative” were visible, but so were terms such as “inconsistent” and “sloppy.” The series doesn’t make it clear if the words are from the review itself or representations of Carmy’s anxiety and overthinking. Plus, Carmy’s profane outburst immediately after seeing it could be interpreted both as a shocking relief or the realization of failure.

This development is monumentally important heading into Season 4 of The Bear. Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski (Oliver Platt), the restaurant’s primary investor, had previously warned Carmy that a negative review could compel him to withdraw his substantial financial backing. Given the already precarious financial situation exacerbated by Carmy’s insistence on daily menu changes and costly ingredients, a mixed or critical review could spell disaster. The exact nature of the critique and its repercussions will be a central conflict in the upcoming season.

2) Sydney’s Potential Exit

Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), Carmy’s talented and driven sous chef, found herself increasingly at odds with his chaotic management and poor communication throughout Season 3. Despite being offered a formal partnership, her frustrations mounted, particularly when she felt her contributions were overlooked or undermined. This internal struggle was compounded when Adam Shapiro (Adam Shapiro), the respected CDC from the closing restaurant Ever, presented Sydney with an offer to be the Head Chef at his new restaurant venture, a position that Pete (Chris Witaske) later confirmed offered better financial terms than her partnership at The Bear.

The weight of her responsibilities, coupled with Carmy’s behavior and the allure of a fresh start, led Sydney to a breaking point, culminating in a panic attack in The Bear Season 3 finale. Her decision on whether to stay with The Bear or accept the new role is a massive cliffhanger. Sydney is an indispensable creative and operational pillar of The Bear, so her departure would leave an irreplaceable void and drastically alter the restaurant’s future, making her choice a critical focus for Season 4.

3) Carmy’s Deteriorating Mental Health

Carmy’s pre-existing trauma and intense self-pressure visibly worsened in Season 3. His past under abusive mentors, particularly the tyrannical Chef David Fields (Joel McHale), continued to haunt him, influencing his erratic behavior and harsh treatment of his staff. A significant event was his confrontation with Fields at Ever’s closing dinner. Hoping for an apology or some form of closure, Carmy was instead met with cruel dismissal, as Fields claimed the abuse made Carmy a better chef and that he never gave Carmy a second thought. This encounter clearly deepened Carmy’s psychological wounds.

Furthermore, Carmy’s inability to communicate effectively, his regression into self-isolation , and his failure to apologize to Claire (Molly Gordon) for his damaging outburst showcased his declining mental state. These unresolved personal demons and his increasing instability pose a significant threat to his leadership and the overall well-being of The Bear, suggesting his mental health will be a major ongoing struggle in Season 4.

4) Mounting Financial Pressure and Cicero’s Warning

The financial viability of The Bear became an increasingly urgent concern in Season 3. Carmy’s insistence on daily menu changes and high-end ingredient sourcing led to soaring operational costs. This prompted Cicero to bring in Nicholas “The Computer” Marshall (Brian Koppelman) to implement budget cuts and efficiency measures, much to the team’s annoyance. The tension escalated when Cicero, after discovering the extent of the restaurant’s spending, directly warned Carmy that he would have to pull his investment if the Chicago Tribune review was negative.

To make matters worse, Cicero revealed that he himself was in “some really deep cr-p” financially, indicating that his ability to continue bankrolling The Bear was severely compromised, regardless of the review. This dual financial threat creates an extremely precarious situation. Season 4 will have to address whether The Bear can become self-sustaining or find alternative funding if Cicero is forced to withdraw his support.

5) Natalie’s New Role as a Mother

Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto (Abby Elliott) navigated the immense stress of managing The Bear’s chaotic launch while heavily pregnant. Her journey took a deeply personal turn when she went into labor and, unable to reach her husband Pete or anyone at the restaurant, reluctantly called her estranged mother, Donna Berzatto (Jamie Lee Curtis). Their ensuing interactions at the hospital were fraught with past pain but also contained moments of raw honesty and a fragile potential for reconciliation, particularly after Donna offered comfort and shared stories of her own children’s births.

The season ended with Natalie having given birth and taking a step towards mending her relationship with Donna by sending her a photo of the baby. This significant life change will undoubtedly reshape Natalie’s priorities and her role within the family and the restaurant in Season 4. Balancing the demands of new motherhood with the relentless pressures of The Bear, alongside a potentially evolving dynamic with Donna, will add a new layer of complexity to her character and the family’s story.

The Bear Season 4 releases on Hulu on June 25.

