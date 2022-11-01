The CW's Latest Cuts Are Bad News For The Winchesters, Waker: Independence, and Gotham Knights

Things may not be looking so good for The CW's freshman original scripted series. According to Deadline, Nexstar has opted not to order more episodes of The Winchesters and Walker Independence, meaning that each of those series' first seasons will remain at 13 episodes. No decision has yet been made about future seasons of either series. The report indicates that the decision also applies to the rest of the network's freshman series, which would include Gotham Knights which has not yet premiered. That series does not yet have a premiere date but is expected to debut sometime in 2023. Both The Winchesters and Walker Independence, both of which are prequels spun out of successful network franchises, have been successful in the ratings by The CW standards.

This is just the latest news regarding The CW in the wake of Nexstar Media Group taking ownership of the network. Earlier on Tuesday it was reported that Nexstar has laid off 30 to 40 staff members at The CW, including some high-profile replacements such as network communications vice president Paul Hewitt who has been replaced in his role by Beth Feldman. It was also reported that Google veteran Rebekah Dopp will be taking over distribution, strategy, and affiliate relations for the network, replacing multiple executives. Longtime network president Mark Pedowitz previously stepped away from the company and was replaced by Dennis Miller while finance chief Mitch Nedick and chief branding officer and president of streaming Rick Haskins were let go shortly after.

This news also comes in the wake of two network cancellations. On Monday, it was announced that DC's Stargirl would end with its current, third season on the network while last week it was announced that Nancy Drew will end with its upcoming fourth season. The fates of other series on the network, including Kung Fu and Superman & Lois, have reportedly not yet been decided. The Flash and Riverdale were both previously announced to be ending.

What shows are currently on The CW this season?

At the moment, The CW's crop of original shows for the 2022-2023 season include the final season of Riverdale, as well as new seasons of The Flash, Superman & Lois, All American, Nancy Drew, Stargirl, Walker, Kung Fu, and All American: Homecoming. The network also has a trio of new shows for this upcoming fall season — the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters and the Walker prequel Walker: Independence, as well as the forthcoming DC-inspired Gotham Knights.

The network already made headlines earlier this year when it cancelled over half a dozen of its new or veteran shows — DC entries Naomi, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow, as well as In the Dark, the Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies, and the network's reboots of Charmed, Dynasty, 4400, and Roswell, New Mexico.

