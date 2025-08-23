7 Best Michael & Holly Moments in The Office That Prove They Were Meant to Be

Michael Scott and Holly Flax had one of the best romantic relationships in The Office, and they proved they were meant to be together in some of the show’s most heartfelt and hilarious moments. Amy Ryan’s Holly was a late addition to The Office’s cast, as she joined the series in the finale of season 4, “Goodbye, Toby,” as Toby Flenderson’s HR replacement at Dunder Mifflin Scranton. The attraction between Holly and Steve Carell’s Michael was almost instantaneous – at least for Michael – and their love story became one for the ages.

Michael and Holly left Scranton and moved to Boulder, Colorado, in The Office season 7, episode 22, “Goodbye, Michael,” to be closer to Holly’s aging parents. Over the course of three seasons, however, Michael and Holly revealed themselves to be destined lovers and perfect matches for each other. On a number of occasions, Michael and Holly proved they were always meant to be, no matter what obstacles got in their way, which made their romance even more beautiful, and their shared departure even more emotional.

7) Michael Helps Holly Fix the Office Chair (“Goodbye, Toby”)

In Holly’s debut episode, Jim (John Krasinski) gives Michael advice to take things slow with Holly after he feels an instant attraction towards her. Michael starts the courtship process by helping Holly to adjust the lumbar support on Toby’s (Paul Lieberstein) old desk chair when he finds her struggling on the floor of the Annex. They bond, share Yoda impressions, and joke around with ease, cemetning from the get-go just how similar and perfectly-matched they are.

6) Michael Hugs Holly After Being Mean to Her in Front of Jan (“Baby Shower”)

When Jan (Melora Hardin) arrives at the office with the baby she had with a sperm donor, Michael apologizes to Holly in advance for his coldness. While Jan is in the office, in an effort to avoid any feelings of jealousy or animosity, Michael shuns Holly and treats her like any other HR rep. However, Michael ultimately fails to hide their friendship completely, which leads to Jan asking him not to date Holly. In response, Michael asks Holly on a date, and gives her a tender and apologetic hug, which became one of The Office’s most tender moments.

5) Michael & Holly Can’t Wait to Do the Deed (“Crime Aid”)

The main story of season 5’s “Crime Aid” follows the staff of Dunder Mifflin running a charity auction after the Scranton branch is broken into and robbed. This was made possible by Michael and Holly leaving the office late, as they spent the majority of the day feeling excited for their first date that evening, but relented and had sex in the building’s stairwell before they even went on their date. Watching the pair try and hold off having sex until the evening contributed to some hilarious moments, and shows just how much passion they had for their budding relationship.

4) Holly’s Voice Calms Him Down When He Freaks Out About Leaving Scranton (“Goodbye, Michael”)

Season 7’s “Goodbye, Michael” was perhaps the most emotional episode of the entire series, as we bade farewell to Michael Scott. Michael intends to leave a day earlier than he told everyone he would to spare a huge scene and an emotional goodbye, but he starts to have second thoughts about the whole thing. In one of The Office’s most tender and heart-warming moments, a panicked Michael calls Holly to reconsider their move, but he instantly relaxes and feels comfortable and happy again the second he hears her voice – that’s the power of true love.

3) Michael & Holly Devise Their Company Picnic Skit (“Company Picnic”)

Long before they moved to Colorado together, but after Holly’s heart-breaking transfer to Nashua, Michael and Holly reunited at the Dunder Mifflin company picnic in The Office season 5’s finale. They came together to devise and perform a theatrical skit, which took the form of “Slumdunder Mifflinaire,” a play on Danny Boyle’s 2008 movie, Slumdog Millionaire. Watching them work together, bounce around ideas, joke with each other, and seeing Michael toy with the idea of expressing his true feelings again contributed to one of Michael and Holly’s best episodes – despite the sore ending of their brilliant play.

2) Holly Tracks Down a Lost Michael to the Top of a Building (“The Search”)

When Jim abandons Michael at a gas station in an emergency, he vanishes, leaving Dwight (Rainn Wilson), Erin (Ellie Kemper), and Holly to form a search party to find him. Shockingly, Holly is able to track Michael’s every move just by following her own instincts, following in his footsteps to a bakery, a hot dog stand, and a Chinese restaurant, before finding him on the roof of a building where he thought he might be able to see Dunder Mifflin. On the roof, they rekindle their romance and expressed how much they missed each other, which was a beautiful moment.

1) Michael Proposes to Holly in the Annex (“Garage Sale”)

You’d be hard pressed to find a more memorable and iconic Michael and Holly moment than the proposal in season 7, episode 19, “Garage Sale.” Members of the office staff help Michael work out how to propose effectively, and he pulls it off with a beautiful tour of the office, eventually ending up in the Annex, where Michael originally helped Holly to fix the office chair, where he popped the question in his trademark Yoda voice, and she responded in kind. This was The Office at its peak, and the perfect way for Michael and Holly to cement their romance.

