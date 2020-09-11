The Walking Dead Universe Experience Streaming Free on IMDb TV

✖

AMC Networks and Amazon are partnering to bring The Walking Dead Universe Experience channel to IMDb's free and ad-supported streaming service IMDb TV. Select full episodes from past seasons of The Walking Dead will be available to stream on the exclusive channel dedicated to all things Dead, along with "never-before-seen behind the scenes footage, bonus content, original digital series, cast interviews, and fan-favorite episodes." Other AMC shows appearing on the channel include spinoff Fear the Walking Dead as well as Friday Night In With the Morgans, the at-home talk show hosted by Hilarie Burton Morgan and TWD's Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Ride With Norman Reedus, the docu-reality series starring TWD's Norman Reedus.

The "live" channel, available to U.S. viewers through the IMDb app and website as well as Amazon Fire TV devices and the Amazon Prime Video app, will be joined by the AMC: Presents channel featuring a collection of AMC programming. Series appearing here include Into the Badlands, Halt and Catch Fire, Turn: Washington's Spies, and a selection of movies and unscripted originals.

If visiting the IMDb website via laptop or personal computer, the content can be accessed by selecting "Watch Free on IMDb TV." Titles can be streamed instantly from the Amazon Prime Video app and all Amazon Fire TV devices through the IMDb TV channel, which now includes more than 20 sub-channels.

(Photo: IMDb)

"This comprehensive, tailored content solution for IMDb makes the great shows and franchises AMC Networks is known for available to even more fans and viewers and expands our programming footprint in a compelling way on an exciting and emerging platform," Kim Kelleher, president of advertising sales and partnerships for AMC Networks, said in a statement Friday.

The first 15 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 are currently free to stream via the AMC website with commercial interruptions. AMC is now re-airing the current season on television in the last few weeks leading up to the Special Event airing of the season finale, "A Certain Doom," as part of The Walking Dead: Episode Diaries marathon. Following the AMC airing of "A Certain Doom" on Sunday, October 4, the current season will be extended with six additional episodes planned to air in early 2021; later that year, AMC will launch the epic-sized final season to run through late 2022.

For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.