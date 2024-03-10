Tracker: No New Episode Airing This Week

Following its series debut after the Super Bowl in February, Tracker has become a quick hit for CBS. The Justin Hartley thriller series has delivered good ratings for CBS week after week, good enough to earn a very early renewal for Season 2. TV fans have come to make the show appointment viewing on Sunday nights, but this weekend will see Tracker taking a week off. There won't be a new episode of Tracker airing on Sunday night.

With a big day of college basketball on CBS, the network isn't airing a new installment of Tracker this weekend. It's also worth noting that the episode would have aired opposite the Academy Awards on ABC. Fans will have to wait a little while longer for a new episode of Tracker.

Next Tracker Episode

Tracker is only taking a single week off, so fans of the series will be able to jump right back in with another new episode next week.

March 10th will be the off-day for Tracker, but it'll be back in action next Sunday, March 17th. That day will see CBS air the fifth episode of the hit series, "St. Louis." In the episode, Colter is hired by a teenage girl to find a missing witness that could prove her father's innocence.

What Is Tracker About?

Hartley's Colter Shaw is described as a "lone wolf" who drives around the country seeking rewards for missing people and personal belongings. The episodes follow Shaw on different cases in different places, and he runs into various characters along the way. You can check out the official synopsis below!

"Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver."

Tracker Cast

Unlike some other shows, Tracker doesn't have an extensive main cast, due to Colter Shaw's status as a nomad. Each episode puts him in a new place, but he has a couple of important people in his life that offer support and bring him new cases.

Fiona Rene stars as Reenie, a lawyer who has a past with Colter and is consistently called on when he has run-ins with the law. Bobby, a hacker and tech expert, is played by Eric Graise. Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany play Teddi and Velma, respectively. The duo of animal lovers regularly find jobs for Colter and help him get in touch with the right people to solve a problem.