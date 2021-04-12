Massive Transformers Autobot Ark Comes With a Free Pin Set

Hasbro's $700 self-transforming, programmable Optimus Prime robot stole the Transformers show at Fan Fest 2021 last week, but under any other circumstance the Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom Titan Class WFC-K30 Autobot Ark would have been the star. It stands at a whopping 19 inches tall and can convert between Ark Ship and robot mode in 26 steps.

Pre-orders for the Autobot Ark Transformer are live now, but you can score a free pin set exclusive if you grab it here at Entertainment Earth for $159.99 with free shipping (you won't be charged until it rolls out in August). The pin set includes a War for Cybertron Autobot logo, a Scorponoks faction logo inspired by the unused Earthrise logo concept, and a Transformers: War for Cybertron brand logo. That said, if you pre-ordered from Target or Hasbro Pulse, you might want to switch before the pin sets run out.

Additional features of the Tranformers Autobot ark include landing gear and a ramp that comes down in ship mode, room for the included Optimus Prime micro figure inside, and a chest piece that can be removed and converted into the Autobot computer, TELETRAAN-1. TELETRAAN-1 mode converts to a Deluxe Autobot Mainframe robot mode in 21 steps.

"The figure also comes with 2 Beast Wars-inspired Golden Disk accessories - VOYAGER and VOK. Both disks fit in the WFC-K18 DINOBOT figure’s hands (sold separately, subject to availability). Includes 6 blast effects and a G1-inspired Sky Spy accessory that sits on top of TELETRAAN-1 mode. Collect other KINGDOM figures to reveal all 3 alternate destiny variants for each character."

Additional images of the Transformers Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom Titan WFC-K30 Autobot Ark are available in the gallery below. You can check out all of Hasbro's Fan Fest releases right here via our master list.

