7 More Walking Dead Spinoffs We Want After Daryl Dixon & Dead City

There are many more spinoffs of The Walking Dead we still want to explore after Daryl Dixon, Dead City, and The Ones Who Live. In the 15 years since its premiere in October 2010, The Walking Dead has become the most successful zombie apocalypse TV series ever, spanning not only the parent show, which ran for 11 seasons until its 2022 finale, and several spinoff shows. Despite spawning an entire TV franchise, we still want to see the world of The Walking Dead explored in even more detail.

The first The Walking Dead spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, explored the early days of the apocalypse in Los Angeles. Since then, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Tales of the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live have all expanded the franchise into some thrilling new places. While Rick Grimes, Michonne, Daryl Dixon, Negan, Maggie, and more have already been the focus of spinoffs, there are even more potential shows we’d love to see that could perfectly follow The Walking Dead.

7) Connie and Kelly’s Story

Sisters Connie and Kelly debuted in The Walking Dead season 9, episode 5, “What Comes After,” following the six-year time-jump in the wake of Rick Grimes’ apparent demise – he later returned in The Ones Who Live. Lauren Ridloff and Angel Theory’s survivors were rescued by Judith Grimes and given safe harbor in Alexandria, and later in the Commonwealth. Connie and Kelly were the subject of some intense and heartfelt storylines in The Walking Dead, but little of their backstory has been revealed, and we’d also love to see more of their new lives in the Commonwealth as investigative journalists.

6) King Ezekiel’s Origin Story

Khary Payton’s Ezekiel, the former leader of the Kingdom and the new Governor of the Commonwealth, also deserves a prequel miniseries. Ezekiel detailed his backstory to Carol (Melissa McBride) in one of his early appearances, including his passion for community theater, where he regularly played kings and leaders. His work as a zookeeper saw him build a bond with Shiva the tiger, who stood by his side until her death. It would be brilliant to see these chapters in Ezekiel’s story play out on-screen, especially since his new Commonwealth role makes him one of the new world’s most important figures.

5) Dr. Jenner and the CDC’s Response

Despite only making a brief appearance in The Walking Dead season 1, and then a cameo appearance in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Edwin Jenner is one of The Walking Dead’s most crucial characters. A spinoff could explore the apocalypse’s early days from the perspective of those in the CDC, which Jenner teased in season 1’s finale, “TS-19.” This series could explain the science behind the zombie apocalypse – how it started, what might have caused it – while Noah Emmerich’s cameo in Walking Dead: World Beyond teased he knew more about the virus’ evolution, which a spinoff could explore further.

4) Villains Prequel Series

The Walking Dead’s most terrifying villains also deserve more focus. Many antagonistic forces and characters have been seen throughout The Walking Dead’s 11 seasons, so it would be great to see the likes of the Governor (David Morrissey), the Claimers, the Terminus cannibals, the staff of Grady Memorial Hospital, the Scavengers, the Wolves, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Sanctuary, the Whisperers, the Miltons, and more get developed further. This could take the form of an anthology series in the vein of Tales of the Walking Dead, showing us the villains of the world didn’t all start as evil figures.

3) Abraham, Eugene, and Rosita’s Origins

Making their first appearance in The Walking Dead season 4, episode 10, “Inmates,” Michael Cudlitz, Josh McDermitt, and Christian Serratos brought three of the comic series’ most iconic characters to life. Abraham, Eugene, and Rosita proved crucial in pushing the narrative to Washington DC – though Eugene’s purpose was soon revealed to be a lie. The trio have teased their adventures prior to finding Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Tara (Alanna Masterson), but we’ve never seen their backstory on-screen, even though this would be the fantastic focus of a spinoff – and it would be great to see Cudlitz return to the franchise.

2) Telltale’s The Walking Dead Adaptation

Originally released in 2012 and spawning a video game franchise of its own, many have been calling for a live-action adaptation of Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead for years. The first game focuses on convicted criminal Lee Everett, who becomes guardian to the young Clementine in the apocalypse’s early days. The second, third, and fourth games focused on Clementine as she embarks on new adventures, creating a huge wealth of material for a live-action adaptation. The games even feature appearances from several well-known characters, including Hershel, Glenn, Jesus, and more, so would make the perfect spinoff to The Walking Dead.

1) Revisit Alexandria After Rick’s Return

Andrew Lincoln left the main The Walking Dead series during season 9, then planned to take part in a trilogy of movies. These became The Ones Who Live, where Rick Grimes and Michonne (Danai Gurira) fought and succeeded to reform the CRM in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, allowing the pair to return home where Rick emotionally reunited with their children. We desperately want to see the aftermath of this reunion brought to the screen, and this could be seen in a spinoff series that perhaps marks the convergence of all the recent spinoff shows.

Rick might be back in Alexandria, but Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier still don’t know about that. With their own spinoff coming to an end with a fourth and final season, and Dead City being renewed for a third season, it would be great for these upcoming chapters to come together in a new spinoff or a possible The Walking Dead season 12. The Walking Dead franchise shouldn’t end after these recent spinoffs do – there are many more stories to be told in this world.

