Watch Super Bowl Fan Get Tackled For Running On Field

✖

As the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 2021 started to wind down, and with the Kansas City Chiefs attempting a comeback where time was of the essence, one fan in the stadium decided they'd guarantee they never get to see an NFL game in person for the rest of their life by running onto the field. The cameras on the CBS broadcast were quick to cut away from the action, but videos of what happened began to surface on Twitter and show off just how far he made it down the field. Impressively he got into the end zone, which is more than the Chiefs could say for their latest appearance in the game. Watch the video below!

Punishments for overzealous fans leaping from the stands and running across the field during a game vary from state to state. A write-up on the subject in Complex reveals that the penalty in the state of Ohio for anyone that runs onto the field of a professional sporting event can get up to six months in prison and a costly fine of $1,000. The state of New York takes things even more seriously, penalizing anyone who dares to do the same with up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $25,000. The law also carries the hilarious name of the “Calvin Klein” law, named for the fashion designer.

ROGUE FAN ON THE FIELD And he slid to avoid being tackled?? #SBLV pic.twitter.com/cKHKVM23rX — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 8, 2021

The above video of the fan running on the field saw a variety of reactions. One user tweeted: "Will the Jets please sign this individual - that was more offense than I saw all season." Another, noting the force with which securtiy handles this scenarios, added: "I love how it’s absolutely necessary to lay them out. Every. Single. Time."

Attendance for Super Bowl 55 is naturally lower than usual due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the home stadium for game winners the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which holds almost 67,000 attendees, the game saw roughly 25,000 people in attendance according to USA Today. Out of that number, 7,500 of them were vaccinated healthcare workers who were given free tickets to the game by the National Football League. In addition over 14,000 fans of the two teams were present and around 2,700 were in the various suite boxes.

(Cover Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)