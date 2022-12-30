Yellowstone Season 5 Gets Disappointing Update After Midseason Finale

With fan anticipation at an all-time high for the Yellowstone season 5 mid-season finale, the series' next batch of episodes has gotten an update that will have many fans sighing in disbelief. With seven episodes in season 5 already out, and a short break scheudled over the holidays, the upcoming episode 5.08 will be the last from the series for quite a while. Speaking in a new interview, one of the series' stars has confirmed that they haven't even started filming the new episodes. While talking with TV Insider, star Piper Perabo (who plays Summer Higgins on the show) teased that they don't know what happens after the mid-season finale, in part because they haven't shot any of it.

"There's a lot coming. Things are on the move," Perabo told the outlet. "I can't wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens. I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don't know what happens when we come back.... I think you can tell that things are going really south because [the seventh] episode doesn't end at the fair; it ends with him practicing that speech. And Taylor's very good — if you're paying attention, he's telling you where the trouble's coming from. I think the fact that he ends with that scene is, for those paying attention, he's showing you."

An official title and synopsis for the new episode has been revealed. Set to air Sunday, January 1st on the Paramount Network, the midseason finale of Yellowstone season 5 is titled "Montana in the Rearview" and is described as follows: "Rip and Beth share an emotional goodbye as he hits the road. Spencer Dutton causes a stir on the African plains." When Yellowstone season 5 will return with its final episodes....remains unclear. Paramount Network has not yet announced when the series will return for the remainder of Season 5's episodes.

Is Yellowstone on Paramount+?

The four previous seasons of Yellowstone are available on Peacock, not Paramount+, thanks to a streaming deal that was made before Paramount+ was rebranded and before Yellowstone was a mega-hit. Yellowstone spinoffs, however, are exclusive to Paramount+ including 1883 and 1923. As for Yellowstone Season 5, you'll need to turn to cable or cable alternatives to watch the new episodes, unless you plan on waiting until late next summer for them to arrive on Peacock.