Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2025

It’s hard to believe that March is already upon us, but that doesn’t change the reality that another month is just over a week away. The arrival of March will once again bring a slew of new movies and TV shows to various streaming services and Hulu is no exception. The Disney-owned service has a big month planned, anchored by a blockbuster franchise and a potential Best Picture-winner.

On March 1st, the entire Alien/Predator franchise will be made available on Hulu. Prey and Alien: Romulus are already on the service, but they’ll soon be joined by all of the previous entries from both film series, along with the two Alien vs. Predator crossovers.

Later in the month, Hulu will be the exclusive streaming home of Anora, the Sean Baker dramedy that is currently one of the frontrunners at the Oscars. Speaking of the Oscars, this year’s ceremony will air live on Hulu in addition to ABC.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s March additions below!

March 1st

Akeelah And The Bee

Alien

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien Vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem

The Amateur

American Hustle En Español

American Hustle

The Angry Birds Movie

Anger Management

Big

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Bohemian Rhapsody

Brooklyn

Couples Retreat

Crazy Heart

Dangerous Beauty

Firehouse Dog

Good Will Hunting

High Fidelity (2000)

Jojo Rabbit

L.A. Confidential

The Last King Of Scotland

The Legend of Zorro

Life Of Pi

Lincoln

My Cousin Vinny

The Other Guys

The Other Guys En Español

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Predator

Predator 2

Predators

The Predator

The Princess Bride

Prometheus

Pulp Fiction

Sideways

The Social Network

The Wrestler

Think Like A Man Too En Español

Think Like a Man Too

The Truman Show

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

True Grit (2010)

The Ugly Truth En Español

The Ugly Truth

Unbreakable

Wadjda

War Horse

Welcome To The Rileys

Whatever Works En Español

Whatever Works

Wild Target

March 2nd

The Oscars: Special Premiere

Love Again

Love Again En Español

March 3rd

Sensory Overload

March 4th

The Gutter (2024)

March 6th

Deli Boys: Complete Season 1

March 7th

The Banger Sisters

Classified

Confessions Of A Shopaholic

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

The Inner Portrait

Notes On A Scandal

March 8th

Babylon

Babylon En Español

March 10th

American Idol: Season 8 Premiere

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 Premiere

The Benefactor

Ca$h

Hesher

March 11th

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna: Documentary Premiere

New Life

March 12th

Murai In Love: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 2

The Conners: Complete Seasons 1-5

March 13th

Control Freak: Film Premiere

After the First 48: Season 9B

American Godfathers: The Five Families: Complete Season 1

Brigham Young: Architect Of Faith: Complete Season 1

Lifetime Presents Women Making History: Complete Season 1

Parents Gone Wild: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Best Of: Complete Season 5

Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 26

The Boston Strangler

The First 48: Critical Minutes

Monster Hunter (2020)

Stepmom from Hell

March 14th

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years: Special Premiere

Fight Club

Force of Nature: The Dry 2

The Last Of The Mohicans

The Prestige

True Lies

March 15th

Premonition

Premonition En Español

The Roundup: No Way Out

The Roundup: Punishment

March 17th

The Sabrina Soto Show: Complete Season 1

Anora

March 18th

Carol

Exhibiting Forgiveness

March 19th

Gannibal: Season 2 Premiere

Good American Family: Series Premiere

Hyper Knife: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 2B (DUBBED)

Magi: Compete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)

Rega Crimson: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

March 20th

O’Dessa: Film Premiere

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 2

Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys: Complete Season 1

The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition: Complete Season 1

Rachael Ray in Tuscany: Complete Season 1

Trapped in the Rocky Mountains

March 21st

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

March 22nd

The Jesus Music

March 23rd

The Machine

The Machine En Español

March 24th

Wildflower

March 25th

Big Boys: Complete Season 3

Dandelion

March 26th

The Conners: Complete Season 6

March 27th

The Conners: Season 8 Premiere

Alone: Complete Season 11

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4

Find My Country House: Complete Season 1

March 28th

Chosen Family

The Line

March 31st

The Fable: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Alex Cross (2012)

Bachelorette