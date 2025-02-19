Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2025

It’s hard to believe that March is already upon us, but that doesn’t change the reality that another month is just over a week away. The arrival of March will once again bring a slew of new movies and TV shows to various streaming services and Hulu is no exception. The Disney-owned service has a big month planned, anchored by a blockbuster franchise and a potential Best Picture-winner.
On March 1st, the entire Alien/Predator franchise will be made available on Hulu. Prey and Alien: Romulus are already on the service, but they’ll soon be joined by all of the previous entries from both film series, along with the two Alien vs. Predator crossovers.
Later in the month, Hulu will be the exclusive streaming home of Anora, the Sean Baker dramedy that is currently one of the frontrunners at the Oscars. Speaking of the Oscars, this year’s ceremony will air live on Hulu in addition to ABC.
You can check out the full list of Hulu’s March additions below!
March 1st
Akeelah And The Bee
Alien
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien Vs. Predator
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem
The Amateur
American Hustle En Español
American Hustle
The Angry Birds Movie
Anger Management
Big
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Bohemian Rhapsody
Brooklyn
Couples Retreat
Crazy Heart
Dangerous Beauty
Firehouse Dog
Good Will Hunting
High Fidelity (2000)
Jojo Rabbit
L.A. Confidential
The Last King Of Scotland
The Legend of Zorro
Life Of Pi
Lincoln
My Cousin Vinny
The Other Guys
The Other Guys En Español
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Predator
Predator 2
Predators
The Predator
The Princess Bride
Prometheus
Pulp Fiction
Sideways
The Social Network
The Wrestler
Think Like A Man Too En Español
Think Like a Man Too
The Truman Show
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
True Grit (2010)
The Ugly Truth En Español
The Ugly Truth
Unbreakable
Wadjda
War Horse
Welcome To The Rileys
Whatever Works En Español
Whatever Works
Wild Target
March 2nd
The Oscars: Special Premiere
Love Again
Love Again En Español
March 3rd
Sensory Overload
March 4th
The Gutter (2024)
March 6th
Deli Boys: Complete Season 1
March 7th
The Banger Sisters
Classified
Confessions Of A Shopaholic
Hellboy: The Crooked Man
The Inner Portrait
Notes On A Scandal
March 8th
Babylon
Babylon En Español
March 10th
American Idol: Season 8 Premiere
The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 Premiere
The Benefactor
Ca$h
Hesher
March 11th
Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna: Documentary Premiere
New Life
March 12th
Murai In Love: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 2
The Conners: Complete Seasons 1-5
March 13th
Control Freak: Film Premiere
After the First 48: Season 9B
American Godfathers: The Five Families: Complete Season 1
Brigham Young: Architect Of Faith: Complete Season 1
Lifetime Presents Women Making History: Complete Season 1
Parents Gone Wild: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Best Of: Complete Season 5
Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 26
The Boston Strangler
The First 48: Critical Minutes
Monster Hunter (2020)
Stepmom from Hell
March 14th
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years: Special Premiere
Fight Club
Force of Nature: The Dry 2
The Last Of The Mohicans
The Prestige
True Lies
March 15th
Premonition
Premonition En Español
The Roundup: No Way Out
The Roundup: Punishment
March 17th
The Sabrina Soto Show: Complete Season 1
Anora
March 18th
Carol
Exhibiting Forgiveness
March 19th
Gannibal: Season 2 Premiere
Good American Family: Series Premiere
Hyper Knife: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 2B (DUBBED)
Magi: Compete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)
Rega Crimson: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
March 20th
O’Dessa: Film Premiere
My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 2
Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys: Complete Season 1
The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition: Complete Season 1
Rachael Ray in Tuscany: Complete Season 1
Trapped in the Rocky Mountains
March 21st
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
March 22nd
The Jesus Music
March 23rd
The Machine
The Machine En Español
March 24th
Wildflower
March 25th
Big Boys: Complete Season 3
Dandelion
March 26th
The Conners: Complete Season 6
March 27th
The Conners: Season 8 Premiere
Alone: Complete Season 11
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4
Find My Country House: Complete Season 1
March 28th
Chosen Family
The Line
March 31st
The Fable: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Alex Cross (2012)
Bachelorette