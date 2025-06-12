Regular Show’s Creator J.G Quintel Talks New Series

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival has revealed some wild tidbits this week when it comes to some of the biggest animated series and movies. With Warner Bros Discovery bringing some of its best and brightest creators to the festival, series like Adventure Time, Steven Universe, and Primal had some big reveals. Luckily, for fans of Mordecai and Rigby, Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel was in attendance to discuss his animated projects. While he didn’t reveal much new information regarding the upcoming Regular Show revival, J.G. had more to say about another new project that he is working on in the background.

On top of working on the Regular Show sequel that, rumoredly, will be titled “Regular Show: The Lost Tapes,” Quintel is working on a brand new series titled Super Mutant Magic Academy. Based on a graphic novel of the same name from creator Jillian Tamaki, the series was described at Annecy as something of a blend between Harry Potter and the X-Men. While no release date has been revealed for this upcoming series, Quintel showed new art and an animatic for the animated series that will become a part of Cartoon Network’s roster in the future.

The Origins of Mutant Magic Academy

At the recent Cartoon Network focused panel, Quintel discussed his origin story with the original comic and his history with Super Mutant Magic Academy’s creator, “I try really hard to find people through comics. Back in 2015, I found this comic called ‘Super Mutant Magic Academy’ by Jillian Tamaki. I met her and said, ‘You should make this into a show,’ and she said, ‘I can’t, but maybe if you did it.’ I told her I would remember that, and literally seven years later I called her when I got a development deal at [the studio.]”

Super Mutant Magic Academy isn’t the first series that J.G. Quintel made outside of the Regular Show universe. Close Enough was an HBO Max exclusive that aired for three seasons and followed a family that juggled everyday life with problems that might give Mordecai and Rigby a run for their money. Unfortunately, the series was removed from the Warner Bros streaming service entirely, making it all the more difficult to check out Quintel’s latest.

As for the Regular Show spin-off, Quintel did share a notebook of drawn food items that might hint at new characters arriving in “The Lost Tapes.” While nothing has been confirmed, many fans believe that the series might revisit the lives of Mordecai and Rigby, thanks to a VHS tape label that was featured in the original series finale. Since the initial finale focused on much older versions of its characters, returning to the past would make sense.

