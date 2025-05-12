Tony Hawk Reveals Chances for an Underground Remaster

Tony Hawk has spoken about the potential for future skateboarding remasters and remakes, including Tony Hawk’s Underground. Tony Hawk is one of the most famous athletes out there and a big part of that is due to his long line of skateboarding video games released by Activision. The Tony Hawk Pro Skater games helped launch the skateboarding legend into superstardom as they are some of the most successful video games of their era. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 is the eighth highest rated video game of all-time on Metacritic and has held a spot in the top 10 for years, fending off modern classics like Red Dead Redemption 2 from taking its place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it has been a long, long while since we got new Tony Hawk games. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 was the last non-remake or remaster and it came out in 2015, but it nearly killed the franchise. The game was really bad and left fans extremely disappointed. Prior to that, there were some gimmicky motion controlled Tony Hawk games that also failed to impress on any level. The last true good original Tony Hawk game was Tony Hawk’s Proving Ground in 2008, meaning it has been almost 20 years since we got a new game in the series. However, it seems like there’s an effort to revitalize this brand with new remasters of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games.

Tony Hawk’s Underground Could Get a Remaster One Day

There were rumblings that Activision was working on additional Tony Hawk remasters following the success of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, but the studio working on them had merged with Blizzard and the project was shelved. Thankfully, it seems like Activision heard fan pleas for more and is releasing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 this summer. However, fans are already wondering if we can expect more. Given the fact Activision already scaled back on Tony Hawk once, fans want to see some kind of tease or commitment to more games in the series.

Screen Rant spoke to Tony Hawk at a recent event and asked him about a potential remaster for Tony Hawk’s Underground, one of the most beloved skateboarding games out there. Hawk noted that he doesn’t have the power to greenlight anything himself, but he will campaign for more remasters.

“It’s not up to me generally,” said Hawk. “I’ll campaign all I can, but I’m working with a much bigger company that’s a lot smarter than me.”

The Underground games had a lot more freedom than the Pro Skater series, opening up levels to feature things like towns and exploring the world off-board with their custom character. Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 featured some of the cast of MTV’s Jackass including Bam Margera and saw players partaking in some of their absurd hijinks. Unfortunately, those games have been left behind on the PS2 era of consoles and never got a threequel.