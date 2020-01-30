SCU Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant During This Week's AEW Dynamite

Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels all paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on AEW Dynamite this week after the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. As natives of southern California, the three honored the five-time champion by wearing his home Los Angeles Lakers jersey on their way to the ring for a tag match against The Hybrid 2, which Kazarian and Sky won.

#SCU is dedicating this next match to the late Laker Legend Kobe Bryant. #KobeRIP pic.twitter.com/FvyhseItZG — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 30, 2020

Both Kazarian and Sky posted emotional responses on Sunday following the news on Sunday.

I’m just numb. In shock. Most of all devastated and sad beyond words. Kobe Bryant was an absolute legend in the NBA, an icon, a hero to SoCal and millions around the world but most importantly a husband and father. This is utterly crushing. 😥 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 26, 2020

"Every single second of this life is a blessing," Kazarian added. "Never forget that."

I’ve never been more deeply cut by the death of a non family member or close friend. My freakin hero is gone. Can’t process this. #Kobe 💔 — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) January 26, 2020

Numerous wrestlers took to social media following the devastating news. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns revealed he broke down and cried after returning home following the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

"I actually found out at Minute Maid Park right before the Rumble," Reigns said. "Triple H received a text and he showed it to me. I just didn't believe it to be honest. I watched religiously throughout his career and I've always been a huge fan, massive respect. But I never really thought losing someone like that, essentially a stranger, ... he didn't know me and I didn't truly know him, but I didn't realize it would affect me so much. It really did, on top of being in the Royal Rumble just being an emotional roller coast in its own right, it really just saddened me and it broke my heart.

"Obviously to hear the loss of Kobe and then his daughter as well, Gigi,... my heart just goes out to his wife, the three girls that were left behind, all the families that were involved, the pilot, his family, this is just such an abrupt loss. I feel like it just shook the world. And I legitimately did not think it would affect me as much as it did, and I cried."

