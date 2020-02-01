Braun Strowman Wins WWE Intercontinental Championship During SmackDown

Braun Strowman has won his first singles championship in WWE.

During Friday night's edition of WWE SmackDown, Strowman faced off with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. As always, Sami Zayn and Cesaro were at ringside with Nakamura.

However, Zayn and Cesaro's presence backfired. After the padding was taken off one of the turnbuckles, Nakamura attempted to throw Strowman into it while the referee was distracted. Instead, Strowman stopped him and threw Nakamura into it instead. He followed that up with a running powerslam and covered for the pinfall.

Strowman is a two-time WWE RAW tag team champion, but as previously mentioned, this is the first time he has held WWE singles gold. He has also previously won the Greatest Royal Rumble, Money In The Bank, and Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

