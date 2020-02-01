WWE SmackDown Ratings Report for Friday Night's Show

This week's WWE SmackDown overnight ratings figures in, and the numbers paint a mixed picture for WWE.

Viewership this week was slightly down this week as compared to the prior week's show. According to the overnights published to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.424 million viewers. This numbers comes from a first hour that drew 2.529 million viewers and a second hour that drew 2.318 million viewers. Last week's show averaged 2.448 million viewers.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demo, SmackDown drew a 0.70. This was an identical number to last week and tied with Hawaii Five-O and Magnum P.I. for number one on Friday night in that demographic on network television. It remains down from the 0.80 that SmackDown drew two weeks ago.

Breaking the numbers down further, SmackDown drew a 0.50 rating in the 18-34 age group demographic. This was number one for the night and an increase from last week's 0.40 rating.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown was number eight for the night on network television. WWE was defeated by American Housewife, 20/20, Hawaii Five-O, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, Lincoln Rhyme, and Dateline in the viewership department.

SmackDown was headlined this week by a main event that saw Roman Reigns and The Usos face King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. Following Reigns' team's victory, they dumped dog food on Corbin as per the stipulation of the match. This stemmed from a story several weeks ago where Reigns was covered in dog food by Corbin.

What did you think of Friday night's SmackDown broadcast?

