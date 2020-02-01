WWE Super ShowDown: Title Match Announced For The Show

WWE's next big event in Saudi Arabia, Super ShowDown, has its first official match.

A number one contenders match was held during Friday night's SmackDown on FOX to determine challengers for The New Day's WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the show in Riyadh on February 27th.

The match saw John Morrison and The Miz emerge victorious over Lucha House Party, The Revival, and Heavy Machinery in a fatal four-way tag team match. Given the recent return of Morrison to WWE, the result isn't all that surprising. Especially given the news that The Revival recently turned down new WWE contracts and asked for their releases from the company.

WWE Super ShowDown will take place on Thursday, February 27th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will air live on the WWE Network at Noon Eastern time. This will be the second "Super ShowDown" event produced by WWE in Saudi Arabia. The previous event occurred on June 7th, 2019 in Jeddah. In October 2018, WWE presented "Super Show-Down" (with the hyphenated spelling) in Australia.

The 2020 edition of Super ShowDown represents WWE's fifth show in Saudi Arabia since signing a lucrative deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority.

WWE's last show in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, on October 31st last fall made headlines due to the substantial travel issues that WWE faced in getting the majority of their talent and production crew back to the United States. The travel issues forced some last minute changes to that night's SmackDown script, resulting in an NXT invasion of the show in order to fill out the roster.

