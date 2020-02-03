WWE Fans Are Convinced Hulk Hogan Is the White Tiger on The Masked Singer

The season premiere of FOX's The Masked Singer competition show aired after Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night, and some WWE fans are certain that a former world champion is involved in some way. For those who haven't seen the show each season a group of celebrities dressed up in colorful costumes will perform each week, and the panel of judges (along with the fans at home) will try to guess who is hiding underneath the mask. One of the characters this year is The White Tiger, who performed Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" on Sunday night. Even though the voice doesn't quite match up, viewers believed the mystery singer to be none other than WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Check out the performance below to see for yourself.

#WhiteTigerMask showed us who the real king of the jungle is. 😎 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/l2xSpg1PGa — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 3, 2020

And here's some of the fan speculation.

Hogan didn't make any indication that he was involved with the show on Twitter, instead bringing up how the XFL was gearing up for its return season this coming weekend.

OK I’m ready for #XFL Brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 3, 2020

Despite being 66 years-old and undergoing numerous back surgeries, "The Hulkster" is still talking about having one more match at WrestleMania 36 this coming April at WrestleMania 36.

"I talked to Vince [McMahon], and I said I really don't know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA [Total Nonstop Action Wrestling]," Hogan told the Los Angeles Times in October. "If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, 'When I get through this back surgery, I'm going to get in the best shape of my life and we're going to talk about me having one last retirement match.'"

"I'd love for it to be against Vince," he added. "I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19. I had no idea what to expect from him, but he's a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you're in the ring with someone and they're hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince. I was like, 'Vince, take it easy!' Everything he does hurts, but I'd like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect."

