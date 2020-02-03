Seth Rollins vs. Ricochet vs. Bobby Lashley Booked for WWE Raw, Winner Gets a WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April. But before that happens, "The Beast" will have to put the title on the line at the upcoming Super ShowDown event on Feb. 27, the latest show in WWE's ongoing deal with Saudi Arabia. That challenger will be determined on this week's Raw, as Seth Rollins, Ricochet and Bobby Lashley will compete in a triple threat in Salt Lake City. While Rollins has the most history with Lesnar, beating him twice for the Universal Championship in 2019, this match could be a major opportunity for either Lashley or Ricochet.

The latter played a major role in helping McIntyre eliminate Lesnar from the Men's Royal Rumble match two weeks back. The former NXT star nailed "The Beast" with a low blow during the match (referencing an encounter they had earlier that week), giving McIntyre the opening to deliver a thunderous Claymore to Lesnar's face.

The biggest longshot of the three has to be Lashley. "The All Mighty" has been locked in a program involving Lana, Rusev and Liv Morgan since late September, but a title match would give him a break from all of that. It would also give fans somewhat of a dream match between the two powerhouses, both of whom have found plenty of success beyond WWE in the world of mixed martial arts.

"2020 is the year to make a run for that big match [with Lesnar]," Lashley said in a recent Sports Illustrated interview. "People have been talking about how me and Brock would be amazing, and there have been all kinds of different comparisons. If people want to hate me and put me as a heel against Brock, I'm 100% down for it. But at the same token, I think there is an opportunity for people to see what I'm doing with Lana and like it, and want to see me go after Brock. Regardless of anything else, that needs to happen."

Elsewhere on Raw Morgan and Lana will face each other in a rematch from last week, and Randy Orton will cut a promo explaining why he brutally attacked Edge at the end of last week's episode.

