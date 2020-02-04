Photos: WWE's Mike and Maria Kanellis Welcome Their Second Child Carver Bennett

WWE stars Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce that their second child, Carver Mars Bennett, was born on Monday afternoon. Back in mid-2019 the pair signed new contract extensions with WWE, which was quickly followed by Maria announcing that the two were expecting a second child. Their first kid, a daughter named Fredrica Moon Bennett, was born in April 2018.

"Carver Mars Bennett arrived yesterday 2/3/2020 at 3:07pm. 8 pounds and 20 and 1/2 inches. My heart is so full right now!" Bennett wrote, posting a gallery of photos of his new baby.

Carver Mars Bennett arrived yesterday 2/3/2020 at 3:07pm. 8 pounds and 20 and 1/2 inches. My heart is so full right now! pic.twitter.com/QbnEu9Tiro — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) February 4, 2020

Maria announced she was pregnant during a mixed tag team match on an episode of Raw in July. She would later taunt Kanellis by saying the child wasn't his, then made history by becoming the first pregnant champion in WWE history by forcing her husband to let her win the 24/7 Championship.

In October Kanellis formally requested his release from the company.

"Today I asked for my release from WWE," Kanellis wrote. "I want to thank everyone in the company who has helped me out and who I have shared a locker room with. I love you all. I've been with the company for almost 3 years and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity. However it is time for me to move on. I am only 34 years old and feel I have way too much left in the tank. Working 1 day a week is just not going to cut it for me. I came to WWE to work and that opportunity does not exist right now."

"Now that I am clean, sober and motivated, I want to have those 30 minute matches," he later added "I want to travel the world and wrestle in front of UK crowds, German crowds, Japanese Crowds. I want to feel the love and excitement wrestling once gave me. I also want my daughter to be able to see me wrestle. I want her to see her daddy work for his money. I've never been ok with just collecting a paycheck and I can't in good conscience tell my daughter she has to work her ass off to get ahead in life, then not do it myself. I don't know what the future holds, but for the first time in a long time, I'm hopeful and excited. Thank you to everyone who has ever supported me and had my back. I love you."

As of this writing, WWE's hasn't granted him his release.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!