Charlotte Flair to Appear on WWE NXT This Week to Answer Rhea Ripley's Challenge

NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw this week during a Charlotte Flair promo. "The Queen" was running down the list of her accomplishments once again, pointing out that she has a championship match of her choosing at WrestleMania 36 but has already beaten Becky Lynch and Bayley for their respective titles in the past. Ripley pointed out that Flair has never beaten her, and that her NXT team beat Flair's Raw team back at Survivor Series in November. She raised up her championship and offered a match at WrestleMania 36, but Flair just smiled at her and left the ring.

Later in the show WWE announced that Flair would appear on NXT this week to answer Ripley's challenge.

Prior to her 10 championship reigns on the main roster, Flair held the NXT women's title after winning an eight-woman tournament for the vacated belt in 2014. She held the gold for 258 days before dropping it to Sasha Banks in a four-way match at TakeOver: Rival, and jumped to the main roster alongside Lynch and Banks months later.

Ripley is already booked to defend her title against Bianca Belair at NXT TakeOver: Portland on Feb. 16.

