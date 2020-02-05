WWE Officially Signs Free Agents Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher

WWE confirmed on Tuesday night that the company has signed two of the hottest free agents in the independent wrestling world — Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher. Kross is best known for his work in Impact Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA, though he spent a large chunk of 2019 trying to get out of his contract with Impact. That request wasn't granted until December, and Kross kept his future plans under wraps. His girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux, signed with the company back in November after a private tryout at the Performance Center several months prior.

Meanwhile, Thatcher had made a name for himself in numerous promotions both in North America and over in Europe. His career includes stints in Evolve, MLW, Westside Xtreme Wrestling, CZW, Progress, RevPro and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. In recent years he was a staple member of the Ringkampf faction alongside reigning NXT UK Champion Walter and Marcel Barthel. Reports of Thatcher's signing made its way around the Internet on Tuesday afternoon, though Ryan Satin confirmed both signings on this week's WWE Backstage.

BREAKING NEWS:

Per @ryansatin on #WWEBackstage, @WWE has signed two of the hottest free agents in sports entertainment, Timothy Thatcher and @realKILLERkross! pic.twitter.com/BPqSs2n5CW — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 5, 2020

"We're told the deal came together in recent weeks amidst interest from every major promotion," Satin reported.

Both Kross and Bordeaux quickly responded to the announcement on Twitter.

While Thatcher doesn't have a Twitter account, Walter has already shown how happy he is to see his Ringkampf partner sign on the dotted line.

WWE's NXT Twitter page then uploaded photos of both men posing at the WWE Performance Center.

No word yet on when either man will debut for the Black and Gold brand, or if they'll start off on a different roster.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!