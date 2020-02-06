Watch: Cody Rhodes Endures His 10 Lashes From MJF

Cody Rhodes withstood a brutal, emotional beating in the final segment of AEW Dynamite this week. In order to get a match with MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view, Rhodes had to first take 10 lashes from Maxwell Jacob Friedman or else the bout would be called off. Friedman took his time between each strike with a leather belt, daring Rhodes to quit. By the end of the segment Arn Anderson, The Young Bucks and Brandi Rhodes were all at ringside cheering Rhodes on, and much to MJF's chagrin he managed to survive the 10 strikes.

Brandi even dropped all signs of her "Nightmare Collective" character while standing beside her husband.

MJF managed to get in a low blow on Rhodes before running out of the arena up through the crowd.

Now that he's survived the first stipulation, Rhodes has to beat Wardlow (making his AEW debut) in a Steel Cage match on the Feb. 19 episode of Dynamite in Atlanta. Wardlow sent Rhodes down to the mat when he delivered the ninth lashing.

Here's everything AEW has announced for the next few weeks of television:

Feb. 12: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. SCU

Feb. 12: AEW Women's World Champion Riho vs. Nyla Rose

Feb. 12: Jon Moxley vs. Santana ('Eye for an Eye')

Feb. 19: Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow (Steel Cage Match)

Feb. 19: Tag Team Battle Royal (Winner gets a title shot at AEW Revolution)

Feb. 26: Kenny Omega vs. PAC (30-minute Iron Man Match)

