NXT: Dominik Dijakovic vs Keith Lee Championship Match Confirmed for TakeOver Portland

All eyes are on NXT's Keith Lee, who recently became the North American Champion and will be challenged for his title at TakeOver Portland. On tonight's NXT Dominik Dijakovic took on Killian Dain for the chance to throw down with Lee for the title, and after a hard-fought battle between the two stars one came out the victor, and it was the towering Dijakovic. After his win, Lee came out with the belt on his shoulder and seemed to be looking forward to getting Dijakovic in the ring.

"Feast your 👁 👁on THIS! @DijakovicWWE will face NXT North American Champion @RealKeithLee

at #NXTTakeOver: Portland! #WWENXT"

The two have ended up on the same side more often than not, especially in the leadup to WarGames as the Undisputed Era tried to outnumber him on several occasions, and now they'll be facing off for the championship.

NXT

"NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley shocked the WWE Universe when she showed up on Monday Night Raw, daring 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner Charlotte Flair to challenge her on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. The Queen left without giving The Nightmare an answer. However, The Queen will be at Full Sail University tonight to address Ripley’s challenge. Will she accept? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the full rundown for tonight's NXT:

Charlotte Flair Responds to Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania challenge

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair face off

NXT Cruiserweight Champ Jordan Devlin heads to Full Sail

Undisputed ERA go after Tommaso Ciampa

The BroserWeights follow up their Dusty Classic victory

