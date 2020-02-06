NXT's Velveteen Dream Returns

The Undisputed ERA attempted to track down Tommaso Ciampa all night long after his sneak attack on the group, and they finally got their wish in a tag-team match against Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Pete Dunne. Unfortunately for Ciampa, ERA got the best of the trio, and eventually all four members surrounded Ciampa in the middle of the ring. They then beat him down and spray painted his back with a yellow X, but it was broken up by a big returning superstar, which ended up being none other than Velveteen Dream.

Dream had been put out of commission by Undisputed ERA last year and lost the North American Championship to Roderick Strong. Tonight though the lights went out and he made his big return, crashing the party and knocking down all four members of ERA and clearing the ring, saving Ciampa in the process.

Dream is as charismatic and deadly as ever, though he did bring in a slightly new look with him to the ring, and we cannot wait to see him in action once more.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley shocked the WWE Universe when she showed up on Monday Night Raw, daring 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner Charlotte Flair to challenge her on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. The Queen left without giving The Nightmare an answer. However, The Queen will be at Full Sail University tonight to address Ripley’s challenge. Will she accept? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the full rundown for tonight's NXT:

Charlotte Flair Responds to Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania challenge

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair face off

NXT Cruiserweight Champ Jordan Devlin heads to Full Sail

Undisputed ERA go after Tommaso Ciampa

The BroserWeights follow up their Dusty Classic victory

What did you think of tonight's NXT? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!