Photos: WWE Reimagines Oscars 2020 Movie Posters With WWE Superstars, Including Asuka as Joker
With the 92nd Academy Awards taking place on Sunday night, WWE continued its tradition redesigning the award-nominated movies' posters with WWE Superstars. This year's lineup includes Asuka dancing on a staircase like Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks taking over the leading roles in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and the 205 Live roster making up the cast of Knives Out. Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Big E, Dolph Ziggler & The Miz and Lana & Bobby Lashley also get in on the fun with their own respective posters
You can check out the full gallery of movie posters in the list below, and tell us which one is your favorite over on Twitter @WWEonCB!
