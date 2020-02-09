Watch: WWE Ranks Goldberg's Biggest Jackhammers of All Time

Now that he's challenging "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown, WWE decided to take a deep dive into Goldberg's highlight reel for its latest edition of WWE Top 10. Sunday's episode of the YouTube series counted down Golberg's most impressive Jackhammers from his WWE Hall of Fame career, ranging from the big men he slammed in WCW like The Giant, Roadblock and Scott Norton to his brief stints in WWE against men like Three-Minute Warning and Mark Henry. The most recent clip in the list came from the 2016 Survivor Series event, in which he pinned Brock Lesnar in a mere 86 seconds.

Goldberg appeared via satellite on this week's SmackDown to announce "Who's next?" He pointed out that he never got a rematch after his Universal Championship reign ended at WrestleMania 33, so he figured now was the right time to challenge Wyatt for the title. Wyatt responded with a Firefly Funhouse segment, which the Hall of Famer interrupted by saying he wasn't interested in mind games.

Here's the card for Super ShowDown so far. The event will take place on Feb. 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Carmella

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin — Steel Cage Match

For both of their sakes, here's hoping Goldberg's return match to Saudi Arabia goes better than his last match. The former WCW Champion came out of retirement in 2019 for a match with The Undertaker at that year's Super ShowDown, but the match was hampered by multiple botches that spiked both men on their heads. Undertaker was visibly disappointed afterwards, while Goldberg issued a public apology afterwards. He later explained what went wrong in an interview with Booker T.

"I can't bounce back from it like I used to, and then the perfect storm of the heat, and the perfect storm of Taker not having the timing and not going at the same time at one point or something," Goldberg said. "Hey, at the end of the day, there's never been a dude in the freaking ring that I couldn't pick up, period.... It was an unfortunate deal that I shouldn't have gone as hard as I went. And then there were a couple of people saying that he referee should have called it. Well guess what? The referee asked me 15 times how I felt and you know what I told him? Fifteen different answers. I felt different every single time that he asked me."

