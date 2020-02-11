WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event Possibly Spoiled by Local Advertising

WWE's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view isn't until March 8, but it looks like some local advertisements might have just given away the game on the show's main event. According to multiple fans in the northeast, commercials began airing this week showing off a chamber match where the winner will get a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. The entrants include Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin and Robert Roode. Twitter user @The_Ozone managed to get a screengrab of the ad on Monday night during Raw.

Current Universal Champion Bray Wyatt is booked to defend his title against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at the Super ShowDown event on Feb. 27.

While this could change between now and the official announcement, this match seems like the right call for the last pay-per-view before Mania. Reigns is the obvious front-runner to challenge for the title at WrestleMania, given that he's stayed away from the world championship picture for a full year since his return from battling leukemia. "The Big Dog" has been locked in a months-long feud with King Corbin recently, which will supposedly culminate in a cage match at Super ShowDown.

The only that that's official for WrestleMania 36 right now is WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre. If Rhea Ripley retains her NXT Women's Championship on Sunday she'll get a match with Charlotte Flair at Mania, and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch kicked off a new feud with Shayna Baszler this week that will like result in a match in April.

WWE's next pay-per-view, NXT TakeOver: Portland, takes place this Sunday. Check out the full card below:

NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

NXT Tag Team Championships: The Undisputed Era vs. The BroserWeights

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox (Street Fight)

And here's the updated card for the Super ShowDown event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy)

