WWE Fans Are Worried Shayna Baszler Now Has a Vampire Gimmick

Shayna Baszler made her surprise return to Monday Night Raw this week when she attacked Becky Lynch after a Raw Women's Championship match. But the real surprise turned out to be Baszler's blood lust, as the former NXT Women's bit down on the back of Becky Lynch's neck and drew quite a bit of blood. Fans watching along at home were left stunned by the attack, though many began to worry that this was the start of some sort of vampire gimmick for the "Queen of Spades." Baszler had no such gimmick during her time on NXT, though it's possible Vince McMahon wanted to give her character a wrinkle heading into a feud with "The Man."

