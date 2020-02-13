Watch: The Miz Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Groin on Miz & Mrs.

The latest episode of Miz & Mrs. saw The Miz and Maryse have the gender reveal party for their second daughter, Madison Jade Mizanin. By far and away one of the funniest moments of the episode came when Miz got his hands on a confetti cannon but had it pointed in the wrong direction, result in him shooting himself right in the groin. The married couple welcomed their second daughter back in September, and she wound up playing a small role in Miz's feud with Bray Wyatt in late 2019.

Check out a quick clip of Miz's blunder below.

Miz took to Instagram earlier this week and seemingly threw down the gauntlet for a match at WrestleMania 37. The A-Lister hasn't been in Mania's main event since WrestleMania XXVII, where he defended the WWE Championship against John Cena.

WWE announced earlier this week that WrestleMania 37 would take place at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (outside of Los Angeles) in March 2021. In a press conference held the following day, Roman Reigns kicked off the speculation that he and The Rock will finally wrestle each other at the show.

"First of all, we're family so it's all love," he added. "If there was going to be an event for him to compete in, to perform in. A venue to hold that mass-scale type of attention he will bring, it's right here in your backyard. You know what I mean? You ain't gotta go far."

Reigns previously talked about a possible feud with Dwayne Johnson in an interview with GQ Sports.

"If it's done right," Reigns said. "I think, obviously the star that he is, where he's at in his career. It would be huge. It would be great. But you know, we're family, so it has to make sense. And free the guy up, Can we him a break? Can he take a day off. If he can get a week off, then we might be able to make it happen."

Miz and John Morrison will team up to challenge Kofi Kingston and Big E for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Super ShowDown on Feb. 27.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!