Cathy Kelley Announces She Is Leaving WWE Following NXT TakeOver Portland

WWE announcer Cathy Kelley abruptly announced on Friday that she is leaving the company following this Sunday's NXT TakeOver Portland event.

The exit of Kelley is a big loss for WWE as she has routinely proved to be one of the best and most natural interviewers under contract. In fact, WWE recently had Kelley conduct the first interview with Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, as she begins training at the WWE Performance Center. That's an interview that only someone WWE trusts to a high level would be given.

Kelley announced her exit from WWE in a Twitter post, which you can see below.

“I’ve typed out and deleted this about 20 times over the past few days, still unsure what to write…I have come to the decision to leave WWE, with Sunday’s NXT TakeOver being my last day. If you know me, you know this was more than a job, you know how much I loved it and how difficult this decision was. But sometimes in order to have room for growth, you have to step away.

“I am so thankful for getting to live out a dream the past four years. Thank you to the WWE digital team for being a platform that never stifled creativity. Thank you to Stephanie McMahon for being a mentor and inspiration in every way. Thank you to Triple H for heading up the best wrestling show currently on tv and letting me be a part of it. And thank you to everyone who has supported me, whether it’s watching a video I’ve done or sending a tweet of encouragement. Words cannot begin to express how much this means.

I’m not sure yet where my next chapter will take me, but I am damn excited for it. And I promise you this isn’t a goodbye, it’s just a see you later.”

Kelley originally joined WWE in 2016.

