Matt Hardy Will Return To WWE RAW For One More Match

Matt Hardy was effectively written off of WWE television last week after opting to not re-sign with the company, but it turns out he's being brought back to television again this Monday night for RAW.

Hardy's return will be for a No Holds Barred Match with Randy Orton. This follows Hardy taking a Con-Chair-To from Orton last week that was meant to send Hardy off as his contract expires in early March. However, Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that WWE decided to bring Hardy back for the match because the fans were into the angle and it was an opportunity for what could be a pretty memorable bout.

WWE.com announced the match on Friday:

This past Monday on Raw, Randy Orton subjected Matt Hardy to the same brutal Con-Chair-To that sent Edge out of Raw on a stretcher. Now, Hardy is coming for payback. In the wake of Orton’s heinous attack, the former Raw Tag Team Champion is now slated to battle The Apex Predator in a No Holds Barred Match, placing Orton directly on a collision course with his most recent victim — to say nothing of a Superstar who refuses to take the abuse lying down. After all, Hardy is as much a trailblazer as Edge, and his history is almost completely entwined with that of The Rated-R Superstar. Then again, Randy Orton seems to take a particular delight in destroying legends these days. He’ll be more than happy to do it again. Tune in to Raw this Monday, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.

3 days ago, I suffered the worst head & neck trauma possible. A normal man would be out for months-I’m fighting Randy Orton on #RAW. My life & career are both currently in limbo. I also have a powerful, ancient spirit trying to possess me. I AM UNKILLABLE. https://t.co/qplBdm24SR — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 14, 2020

Hardy reportedly turned down another contractual offer from WWE last week. He's expected to draw interest from several promotions, including AEW. Hardy has been going back to his old, successful Broken Matt Hardy persona on his YouTube channel in recent months to build up to a free agency period in order to draw maximum interest.

